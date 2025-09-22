Carrie (Ky) Wilkerson

November 16, 1925 — September 15, 2025

Olathe

Carrie Reed Wilkerson passed away peacefully September 15, 2025 surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Jessie Fox and Walter Lee Reed November 16, 1925 in Kansas City, MO, and married James Winters Wilkerson December 26, 1950. They travelled extensively throughout the world for business and pleasure.

Prior to her marriage, Carrie was a swim suit model for the Jones Store in Downtown Kansas City, MO. She was a member of Kansas City Young Matrons, Kansas City Musettes, Village Presbyterian Church, Indian Hills Country Club, and Delray Beach Club. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, watching the Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs, and playing bingo.

She is preceded in death by her husband James (May 22, 2008) and is survived by her three daughters Wendie Wilkerson Birkholz, Julianne Wilkerson, and Kristen Wilkerson Cunningham (Stephen) and her five grandchildren Jordan Birkholz Huffman, Blake Wilkerson Birkholz, Karrie Leigh Cunningham, Joseph James Cunningham, and Sean Patrick Cunningham.

The family wishes to thank the nursing staff at Santa Marta for their excellent care and devotion over the years.

The burial will be private. The family suggests donations to Kansas City Hospice House or Village Presbyterian Church.

