January 9, 1958 — September 21, 2025

Shawnee

David L. Spurgeon, 67, of Shawnee, Kansas passed away September 21, 2025 surrounded by his loving family.

A Rosary will be prayed at 6:00pm, Monday, September 29, 2025 at the Amos Family Funeral Home, followed by a visitation from 6:15 to 8:00pm. Mass will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, September 30th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, followed by burial in St. John’s Cemetery in Lenexa.

Please check back for a full obituary.

Memorial contributions may be made in David’s name to one of the following: St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5901 Flint St., Shawnee, KS 66203, St. Joseph Church, Catholic Community Health, 16201 W 95th St Suite 220, Lenexa, KS 66219, Catholic Community Health, or Huntington’s Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Ave, Ste 1402, New York, NY 10018, Huntington Disease Society of America.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.