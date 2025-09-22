April 25, 1940-September 16, 2025

Doreen Haughton was born on April 25, 1940, to Inez and Mario Marcucci in San Francisco, California. She enjoyed a joyful and close-knit childhood on Cayuga Street alongside her beloved brother David and extended family. Her early years were filled with cherished trips to Calistoga and visits to relatives in Redwood City—memories that shaped her lifelong love of family and tradition.

While attending college, Doreen met the love of her life, Michael Haughton, through their shared involvement in the Newman Club. They married on June 17, 1961, and soon relocated to New Jersey for Mike’s career. There, they welcomed their first daughter, Michele. A year later, the family moved to Independence, Missouri, where their second daughter, April, was born. Their journey continued back to California, where Doreen was delighted to be near her parents and brother again. It was there that Stephanie, Joseph, and Marianne joined the family.

In 1973, Doreen and Mike settled in Overland Park, Kansas, where they built a warm and welcoming home that became a haven for friends and family alike. Deeply rooted in their Catholic faith, they raised their children in the Church and enrolled them at Cure’ of Ars Catholic School. Doreen became affectionately known as “the story and puppet lady,” enchanting classrooms with her animated storytelling and handcrafted puppets—each with its own whimsical voice and personality. Her visits were a highlight for students, who eagerly anticipated her joyful presence.

Doreen’s love of travel took her across the globe, especially to Australia to visit her Puccetti relatives. Though Mike was the adventurer, Doreen was always ready for the ride. She was a tireless volunteer, serving on countless committees and supporting charitable causes with enthusiasm and grace. Whether playing BUNCO, bingo, or simply sharing her radiant smile, Doreen brought joy wherever she went.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Inez and Mario Marcucci; her brother, David Marcucci; and her devoted husband, Michael Haughton. She is lovingly remembered by her children: Michele Woods (Kevin), April McCrary (Brian), Stephanie Heinze (Mark), Marianne Daughdrill, and Joseph Haughton (Sheri); her grandchildren: Courtney Mayle (Will), Kelly McCrary (Kate), Paige Maroney (Blake), Parker Heinze (Jordan), Payton Heinze (Andrea), Jacob Haughton, Gabriel Haughton, Julien Daughdrill, Lucca Daughdrill, and Malachy Daughdrill; and her great-grandchildren: Regan and Piper Mayle, Blakelund Moroney, and Zed Heinze.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 3, 2025, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 14251 Nall Avenue, Leawood, Kansas. A luncheon for family and friends will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish in Doreen’s memory.

