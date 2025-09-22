For Kayla Elam, providing in-home child care is something of a family business.

Her mother offered the service in their family home when she was growing up, and still has an in-home child care business in Shawnee to this day, which her younger sister also works at. Her twin sister offers in-home child care in Gardner, too.

So, when Elam’s son was heading to Kindergarten and she was looking for a job that allowed her to be at home when he got on the bus in the morning and when he came home in the afternoon, it only made sense to start her own in-home child care service at her Overland Park home.

She usually had about eight or nine children in her care during the school year, plus a few extra over the summer months.

Many of those days were long, 12 hours and sometimes longer. She was known to open her doors at 5 a.m. for a single mom with four kids who needs to be at work really early, and often the last kid was picked up around 6 p.m.

It was hard work, complicated by a number of factors. For one thing, parents didn’t always want to pay her or couldn’t pay on time, and it’s expensive to offer the service to begin with. There were also behavioral issues that parents didn’t want to hear about or believe if she raised them.

Beyond the challenges of the child care business itself, Elam also says it can be hard to balance some of the licensing requirements, specifically the classes and training hours a provider needs to log while already working long hours.

“You have to balance that with your life, with your kids,” she said, adding that she still thinks the training is important, especially for providers with no background experience. But still, it can “take up a lot of family time and stuff like that.”

The number of in-home child care providers is dropping

Elam isn’t the only in-home child care provider who feels the challenges mounting. She said she knows several people who have stepped away. Data from Childcare Aware Kansas’ Johnson County Point-In-Time count shows that there are fewer licensed in-home providers than just a couple of years ago.

In 2023, there were 419 in-home child care providers licensed in Johnson County. As of Sept. 10, there are 356. (In Kansas, you can care for up to four children unrelated to you for 35 hours a week or fewer without a license.)

The total number of licensed child care providers of any type (including in-home, Head Start and programs for school-aged children) has also gone down in the past few years. In 2023, there were 772. As of September, there were 714.

At the same time, the number of child care centers licensed in Johnson County has crept up, going from 197 in 2023 to 206 this year.

Eldonna Chesnut, division director of child care licensing at the health department, acknowledged that there has been some fluctuation in the number of in-home providers in the past several years, especially after the pandemic brought some hard years on the industry.

Child care providers can also face interpersonal issues when caring for children, like finding themselves in the middle of a contentious custody battle or another sticky family crisis.

Plus, the COVID relief money that offered financial assistance and offset some of the costs child care providers face has dried up, leaving them footing the bill for more of the background costs, like finger printing and safety repairs to their homes. That extra cost can eat into the provider’s wages or get filtered down to the parents, who might already be stretched thin when it comes to the cost of child care.

Or a provider can just decide to close up shop altogether, which takes away options from parents who might have preferred an in-home child care provider for their family or relied on the lower cost usually associated with that type of care.

“Home providers have a hard job,” Chesnut said. “Some of them just say, ‘It’s just not worth it to me.’”

It was with all of these challenges — and other barriers too — in mind that she helped stand up a early childhood advocacy and education initiative called Raising JoCo. She sees it as an economic development opportunity to promote a better understanding of the value of quality child care and access to it.

“Our goal,” she said, “is every child is in a happy, healthy, safe learning environment that the parents can afford.”

Part of that is a business initiative that seeks to educate businesses on how child care access — or the lack of it — can become a workforce development issue or make it challenging for their employees to be fully present. Raising JoCo has started promoting alternative funding models as well, including asking employers to chip in for some of the cost as a worker benefit.

“We’re all about making sure that providers are seen as professionals; they’re not a babysitter,” she said, “and that our children have quality, affordable child care to be able to attend.”

How one city is tackling the issue of child care

Beyond Raising JoCo, some local governments are looking at their own city codes to see what they can change to cut down on some of the administrative hurdles to offering child care or otherwise incentivize offering it.

In Overland Park, the city council has pondered a number of changes and programs that look at child care. Though it doesn’t have a city licensing requirement beyond the state standards — and it hasn’t for some years now — some individual councilmembers see opportunities for modifications to other rules that trickle down to child care providers or otherwise impact them.

Councilmember Drew Mitrisin said the conversation really got going about child care at the Overland Park City Council Community Development Committee in the past several months in part because the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce has made addressing the issue a priority.

“It’s important to our business community, but then we’re just also realizing how important it is to everybody else as we’ve kept this conversation going,” he said.

It’s also something of a personal issue for him and his young family as well.

“I have two kids under three, and they go to daycare, so we understand the costs,” Mitrisin said. It costs his family $735 a week for an infant and a pre-K child at a child care center, which is pretty on par with estimates from Raising JoCo for full-time child care.

So, city leadership started looking at solutions. While a lot of the standards are set at the state level, there are some city codes that pertain to in-home child care specifically.

For instance, the city council earlier this year began the process of amending the unified development ordinance to allow in-home providers to hire additional staff. The idea was to create more flexibility that would allow them to go to the doctor or tend to their family responsibilities without having to close for the day due to staffing ratios (which can vary depending on the age of the children in their care).

There’s also been some talk about including licensed in-home child care providers in the eligibility criteria for the city’s property tax rebate program, which could return a large chunk of their city property taxes to them and possibly incentivize starting or staying in the business. However, nothing has been decided on that front at this time.

Additionally, Mitrisin thinks it’s worth looking into some more changes he’s seen adopted in other cities. For instance, the city could consider allowing child care providers to offer in-home care from a home that’s not their primary residence, or removing special use permit requirements (in place for any kind of commercial business operating in a residential area), which can add hoops and expenses to the process of starting and continually operating the service.

“We know that this is costly to parents, it’s a tough business to be in for the providers, it’s a low paying workforce,” Mitrisin said. “We think that we can at least get out of the way and at best, maybe promote more slots, give some relief to families who are accessing care, and then somehow figure out a way to promote wages for the employees.”

“I am sad that I had to close down”

Elam, the woman with the in-home child care service at her Overland Park residence, ultimately stepped away from it after just about a year of offering it, and now works at a thrift store in the area because the hours are flexible.

She reached the decision to close her child care business in part because she was dealing with a mysterious heart condition that led to her collapsing due to cardiac arrest on two separate occasions. One time, her 5-year-old son had to call 911. Elam worried that the stress from the job was making it worse.

“I am sad that I had to close down, but it was unfortunately for the health of myself,” Elam said.

Outside of that, she felt like it was affecting her mental health and taking over her life. Because her business was in her home, she was never really getting a break and was not spending a lot of time outside the house either.

“This house [wasn’t] a house, it’s a daycare,” she said. “I feel so much more relaxed that I can come home to my house and be like, ‘Oh, cool, I see home.’”

But she does miss it sometimes and has thought about starting it back up.

“I loved all of my kids here, and I do miss having them all here,” Elam said. “I miss working from home.”

