March 13, 1950 — September 15, 2025

Overland Park

“Super Bad Dad”

The world lost its most legendary left-handed pitcher-who-never-made-it-to-the-big-leagues, John Jacob Dillman Jr., on September 15, 2025, at the age of 75. Surrounded by his family, he threw his final curveball and probably muttered something about how the Royals missed out big time when they passed him up at tryouts. Their loss, our gain.

Born with an arm of steel and the swagger of Al Bundy, John spent his high school years striking out anyone brave enough to step up to the plate. He never let us forget that his fastball was the stuff of legend, even if the MLB never quite figured it out.

Off the mound, he was known simply as “Super Bad Dad”, a title he earned because, let’s face it, rules weren’t really his thing. Candy (“yummies”), Pepsi, and back-to-back movies were the sacred weekend ritual he orchestrated for his four kids. Midnight was not the end of the day for John; it was just the start of round two. Waking his kids at 3:00 a.m. for a hamburger. Classic John. He was the fun one, the rule breaker, the dad every kid wished they had.

John had a few other passions that made him unforgettable. He had a well-documented love affair with scratch-off lottery tickets. You could often find him at QuikTrip, armed with his trusty Big Gulp mug, furiously scratching tickets like he was uncovering the next big win. Sometimes he’d disappear for hours before cellphones existed, leaving everyone to wonder if he had struck it rich or just gotten lost in the “bonus round.” Spoiler: he usually came home with more stories than winnings.

He also loved to cook and not just for himself. Jello cakes, brownies, cookies… John baked and shared daily, treating neighbors, friends, co-workers, and sometimes complete strangers. If you knew John, you knew his kitchen was always open and his sweet tooth was contagious.

Work-wise, John proved he could handle responsibility, at least until the next Pepsi break. He worked at Milgram’s Grocery for 21 years before becoming the go-to installer and measure man at Carpet Corner for over 34 years. If you’ve ever stepped foot on carpet in this town, chances are John had a hand (and a tape measure) in it.

In love, John was just as dedicated. He was married to Linda Lynn for 24 years, with whom he raised four children: Melissa, Nicole, John the 3rd Turd, and Nick.

Later, he found his soulmate, marrying Janet Kloster on December 4, 2000. She was the love of his life until her passing on April 6, 2017.

His family grew into a full team roster with 11 amazing grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, each of whom will carry on his legacy of laughter, midnight snacks, and questionable life choices.

John may not have been a major leaguer, but he was the MVP of our lives. He was our candy man, movie buddy, short-order cook, and the world’s most enthusiastic scratcher of lottery tickets.

So, here’s to you, Dad. May heaven have a stocked fridge of Pepsi, an endless supply of yummies, scratch-offs that are always winners, and a stadium full of batters you can keep striking out, while bragging about the glory days.

Memorial Service

Saturday, October 4, 2025

Starts at 10:00 am (Central time)

The Amos Family Funeral Home & Crematory

10901 Johnson Dr

Shawnee, KS 66203

