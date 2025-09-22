fbpx
Obituaries
Johnson County Obituaries

Milt Wroten

January 22, 1933 — September 20, 2025
Lenexa

Milton “Milt” P. Wroten passed away on September 20, 2025 at the age of 92. Please check back soon for a full obituary.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, September 25, 2025 at the Lenexa Baptist Church. A visitation will be held from 10am to 11am, with a memorial service beginning at 11am. He will be laid to rest at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Donations in honor of Milt may be made to the Lenexa Baptist Church Missions Scholarship Fund.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.

