January 21, 1925 to September 15, 2025

Paul Morphy, a Kansas City native and proud World War II veteran, passed away. He was born on January 21, 1925, to Herbert Paul Morphy, who worked in media for the Kansas City Star and later in film in San Diego, and Mayola (May) Gerhard Morphy, a homemaker.

Growing up in Kansas City, Paul graduated from Westport High School. He participated in scouting and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and the Mic-O-Say scouting honor society. At 18 years old, following his graduation from Westport, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served with honor during World War II from 1943 to 1946, with service in both the Philippines and the United States.

After returning from the war, Paul utilized the G.I. Bill to attend Kansas University where he earned a Mechanical Engineering degree. He went on to have a successful career spanning 45 years as a Project Design Engineer, during which time he acquired many U.S. patents.

Paul married Harriet Joanne Baltis, and together they raised two daughters. The couple were dedicated youth ministers to the Kansas City Congregational Church for 5 years, serving their community and mentoring young people. After 42 years of marriage, Paul was widowed. He and his brother-in-law, Howard (Bud) Baltis, were recognized for dedicating 3,072.8 hours of service at the Johnson County Library’s media department. He also enjoyed woodworking, traveling, and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne; his parents, Herbert and May; and his granddaughter, Adrian Riden. He is survived by his children, Pam Riden (partner Jim Peterson) of Overland Park, KS, and Patricia Long and her husband, Jim Long of KC, KS. His grandchildren include David Michael Long and his wife, Shelby Clark Long of Waterford, MI; Eric “Paul” Long and his wife, Rachel Dobensky Long of Burke, VA; Jackie Long Falace and her husband, Justin (Peach) Falace of Spring, TX; Katie Long Haverkamp and her husband, Trey Haverkamp of Topeka, KS; and Ashlee Riden Matro and her husband, Sean Matro of Midland Park, NJ. His great-grandchildren are Maxwell and Roxanne Long, children of David and Shelby Long, and Madeline and Joe Matro, children of Sean and Ashlee Matro. He is also survived by his goddaughter, Eloise Taylor, and her husband, Greg Taylor of Ozark, MO, and niece Donna Mehl and great-nephew Kevin Bergendoff of Overland Park, KS.

A Celebration of Life will be held on September 20, 2025. Contact Tricia and Jim for more information as needed.

As his dear friends Chris and Donna Yeager have always said, “Paul is one of the Good Guys!” Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, Uncle, Godparent, and Jayhawker—you’ll be dearly missed! Rest in Peace.

