Rhonda Jolene Milone, 44, of Leawood, Kansas, passed away peacefully at home on September 16, 2025, surrounded by her closest friends and family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Brenham, Texas, on March 22, 1981, to the late Randy and Rita Ferguson, Rhonda moved to Edgerton, Kansas, in elementary school with her mother, Rita, and late stepfather, Bob Kling. She graduated from Gardner Edgerton High School, where her kind heart, fun-loving spirit, and magnetic personality made her the girl everyone gravitated toward. As a cheerleader, she lit up Friday night football games while excelling in the classroom, and she cherished late nights around bonfires with friends. During this time, she worked at the Trails Café, proudly saving for her first apartment, and formed lifelong friendships — including with her best friends Rose and Luke Hance.

After graduation, Rhonda left small-town life behind to begin a new chapter in Olathe and later Kansas City, carrying with her the energy, laughter, and ambition that always defined her. . She built much of her young adult life in the hospitality industry, where her warmth and vibrant personality made her a natural fit. She spent many years bartending at The Cheesecake Factory, and other swanky places, forming bonds and memories she carried with her always. She also finished esthetician school but ultimately followed the corporate path.

Alongside helping run the family business, Johnny Jo’s Pizzeria, Rhonda built a successful corporate career, spending more than 20 years with Luminaire Health. She rose to the position of Implementation Manager, her incredible loyalty and work ethic earning her both professional respect and a beloved “work family” of colleagues who became lifelong friends.

Though she built her life in Kansas, she remained deeply connected to her Texas roots, where her father, Randy, and much of her extended family lived. She cherished visits with her siblings — Kristen, Michael, and Jeffery — and the many beloved relatives who kept her grounded in family tradition.

In 2005, Rhonda met John Milone, and together they built a life filled with love, laughter, and adventure, always with a deep focus on raising their family. Their daughter Mia was born on April 6, 2007, and just a few months later, Rhonda and John were married on July 7, 2007. Giuliana followed on May 17, 2010, and in 2014 their “bonus baby,” John Milone III, was born on November 5. Rhonda often said she had always dreamed of having a little boy to complete her family — and with Tripp, her heart was whole.

The Milone family were active members of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, where faith and school community became an anchor in their lives. All three children attended school there, and Tripp continues to do so today. Above all else, Rhonda’s greatest pride and purpose were her children, who brought her endless joy, strength, and inspiration.

Of all her roles, motherhood was her greatest joy. She cheered at games, supported school events, hosted sleepovers, and was present for every milestone, big and small. Known as “the cool mom,” Rhonda created a home where her children’s friends felt as welcome as her own. She gave each of her children special nicknames and even extended the family circle to beloved plushies, bringing them to life with personalities. Her boundless love, creativity, and playfulness made every day magical.

Rhonda’s passion for life was unmatched. Her smile lit up every room, and she had the rare gift of making everyone feel seen, valued, and loved. She found joy in music and dancing, carried a childlike wonder in her love of Hello Kitty and cozy comforts, and dreamed of traveling the world, taking family vacations, attending music festivals, filling her skin with tattoos, and dancing through life with her closest friends and family. A talented artist herself, she inspired those around her to see beauty in unexpected places and to live boldly, just as she did.

Rhonda will be remembered for her beauty, strength, grace, and vibrant spirit — but most of all for the love she poured into her family. Her legacy shines brightest in her children — Mia, Giuliana, and Tripp — who were the center of her world. It is now their honor and duty to carry her legacy forward and keep her vibrant spirit alive in all they do.

A celebration of Rhonda’s life will be held on Saturday, September 27, at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse, 9101 Nall Ave, Prairie Village, Kansas. Visitation and reception will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a program at 12 p.m. and a celebration until 2 p.m. Food and refreshments will be provided, and friends and family are invited to attend and share memories. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support Rhonda’s children through her memorial GoFundMe: www.gofundme.com/f/support-rhonda-milones-cancer-battle.

