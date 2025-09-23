June 11, 1934 — September 21, 2025

June Rose Dulle, born on June 11, 1934, in Cowgill, Missouri, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2025, in Shawnee, Kansas, at the age of 91.

June graduated from high school in North Kansas City in 1954 and married her Husband William Robert Dulle on August 4th, 1956. June remained a devoted member of the Roman Catholic Church throughout the majority of her life. She was known for her kindness, compassion, and faith, qualities that touched all who knew her.

She is lovingly remembered by her children, Robert Dulle (Jodi), Mary Smith (Larry), and Mark Dulle; her twin brother, Joe Kelley; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. June is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

June was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Robert Dulle, and her parents, Vern J. and Inez Kelley; her brother, Loren Kelley.

Family and friends will gather to honor her life at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kansas City, Kansas. Visitation will be held on September 26, 2025, at 9:30 AM, followed by a Rosary at 10:30 AM and Mass at 10:45 AM.

June’s legacy of faith, love, and devotion to her family will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

In addition to flowers the family suggests donations to St. Patrick Catholic Church or St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.