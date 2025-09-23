fbpx
Crime & Courts
Criminal matter involving ex-Leawood priest dates to 2022, police report says

Prairie Village Police are investigating an allegations against Father Richard Storey, who resigned as pastor at Curé of Ars Catholic Church last week.

Curé of Ars Church
Father Richard Storey had worked at Curé of Ars church in Leawood since 2015. Photo credit Kate Mays

A criminal investigation involving the former priest at a Leawood Catholic church dates back three years.

According to the first page of a Prairie Village police report, the alleged incident involving Father Richard Storey, who resigned last week his role leading Curé of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road, and an adult victim occurred between March 12 and Nov. 10, 2022.

The Prairie Village Police Department announced last week that Storey is under investigation.

The Prairie Village Police Department did not provide any more information because Storey has not been charged yet. Kansas law enforcement agencies are only required to release the first page of a police report, which, in this case, lists the dates of the alleged crimes and little else.

Storey submitted his resignation to the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas on Sept. 17, the same day that Prairie Village Police announced its investigation.

In a statement last week, the archdiocese said they are “devastated by the situation” and are fully cooperating with the police.

Archbishop Shawn McKnight released an additional statement on Saturday, in which he confirmed he will begin an internal, canonical investigation once the police’s investigation has concluded.

“This is a difficult time for your parish and our whole local church,” McKnight said in the statement. “It is devastating when someone who holds a leadership position in the Church faces an accusation of violating that sacred trust.”

Storey had been pastor of Curé of Ars since 2015. After his ordination in 2004, Storey worked at three parishes in Osage County, Kansas. He was later assigned to Holy Spirit church in Overland Park in 2009.

McKnight encouraged anyone with information regarding sexual misconduct within the church to reach out to local law enforcement as well as call or text the archdiocese’s confidential tips hotline at 913-276-870.

Reports can also be made online at www.archkck.org/reportabuse.

“Our archdiocese takes all allegations of abuse and misconduct by church personnel very seriously and works to respond to survivors’ needs with urgency, respect, and compassion,” McKnight said.

The vicar general for the archdiocese, Father John Riley, will be taking over as temporary administrator of the Curé of Ars parish, the archdiocese said.

If you have tips, call the Prairie Village Police Department at (913) 642-6868.

