Thursday, October 7th, 1937 – Sunday, September 21st, 2025

Myrna Lee Taylor, 87, Spring Hill, Kansas passed away Sunday, September 21, 2025 at Louisburg Healthcare and Rehab, Louisburg, Kansas. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 26, 2025 with the funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas. Burial at Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Myrna was born in Glasgow, Montana on October 7, 1937 to Dennis Snyder Stehwien, Sr. and Mary Ann (Califf) Stehwien. Her family moved to Kansas City, Missouri in 1943 and she graduated from Westport High School in 1955. Myrna married Charles F. Taylor on June 21, 1958 in Kansas City Missouri. In 1968, Myrna was recognized as Mother of the Year by Westminster Presbyterian Church in Texas. Myrna and Charles moved to Spring Hill, Kansas in 1973. Myrna was the owner/operator of Taylor Country Gallery in Spring Hill, Kansas. She was a homemaker, devoting her life to raising her family. She enjoyed crocheting and sewing and was an avid reader. She also loved flowers, gardening and jigsaw puzzles. Myrna’s favorite time was spent with her family, especially attending sports games and school programs. She enjoyed watching her great grand kids grow!

Myrna was preceded in death by her parents; husband Charles; brother John L. Stehwien and sisters Shirley Vaughn, Valerie Ferguson and son-in- law Chris Wiggin. She is survived by her children: Brian Taylor, Olathe, Kansas, Brenda Wiggin, Spring Hill, Kansas, Mark Taylor, Spring Hill, Kansas, Brent and Cyndi Taylor, Spring Hill, Kansas, Lori Haney, Linwood Kansas and Steven Taylor, Osage City, Kansas; siblings: Denise Terry, California, Elaine Adcock, Texas, Dennis S. Stehwien, Jr., Missouri and Sharon Whitton, Arkansas; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.