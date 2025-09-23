fbpx
Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell
Emergency Response
Less than 1 min. read

6 residents displace by overnight apartment fire in Overland Park

Fire crews responded to the Aspen Lodge Apartments near 81st and Switzer just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire crews at the Aspen Lodge Apartments in Overland Park early on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 23. Image courtesy the Overland Park Fire Department.

An early-morning apartment fire has displaced six people from their homes in Overland Park.

Firefighters from Overland Park and Lenexa were called to the Aspen Lodge Apartments, 10237 W. 81st Terrace, at 2:54 a.m. on Tuesday.

In a news release, Overland Park Fire Department spokesperson Jason Rhodes said that firefighters arrived to report a two-story apartment building with smoke showing from a first-floor unit and evacuations in progress.

Rhodes said some crews attacked the fire while others searched the remainder of the building to ensure that all residents had evacuated.

“It took firefighters only about 15 minutes to bring the fire under control,” Rhodes said. “Fire damage was contained to the unit of origin, but the majority of the building sustained moderate smoke damage.”

The damage displaced residents of four apartments.

Rhodes said that the fire displaced six adults and two dogs, and all individuals will receive temporary lodging assistance from the Red Cross.

“The building did have working smoke alarms,” Rhodes said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Previous article
Healthy eatery Rush Bowls opening new Olathe location
Next article
Blue Valley puts new rules on scooters and motorized bikes after incidents at schools

About the author

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

LATEST HEADLINES

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.