September 23, 2025

6 residents displace by overnight apartment fire in Overland Park

Fire crews responded to the Aspen Lodge Apartments near 81st and Switzer just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire crews at the Aspen Lodge Apartments in Overland Park early on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 23. Image courtesy the Overland Park Fire Department.

An early-morning apartment fire has displaced six people from their homes in Overland Park.

Firefighters from Overland Park and Lenexa were called to the Aspen Lodge Apartments, 10237 W. 81st Terrace, at 2:54 a.m. on Tuesday.

In a news release, Overland Park Fire Department spokesperson Jason Rhodes said that firefighters arrived to report a two-story apartment building with smoke showing from a first-floor unit and evacuations in progress.

Rhodes said some crews attacked the fire while others searched the remainder of the building to ensure that all residents had evacuated.

"It took firefighters only about 15 minutes to bring the fire under control," Rhodes said. "Fire damage was contained to the unit of origin, but the majority of the building sustained moderate smoke damage."

The damage displaced residents of four apartments.

Rhodes said that the fire displaced six adults and two dogs, and all individuals will receive temporary lodging assistance from the Red Cross.

"The building did have working smoke alarms," Rhodes said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.