A message from AdventHealth: Returning to sports after an injury

Whether you play sports for fun or compete professionally, an injury can feel like the end of the world and leave you wondering, “Now what?” But even if you want to shake it off and jump back into the game, it’s important to remember that rushing through your recovery can lead to further damage or cause another injury.

Take time to heal

It’s critical to give your body time to recover. While minor injuries may only last a few days or weeks, major traumas such as broken bones or ligament tears can take months to heal. Give yourself plenty of time to rest and focus on minimizing pain, swelling and inflammation.

Focus on active recovery

You may feel tempted to camp out on the couch during the initial recovery phases. But research from the National Institutes of Health shows that a sedentary lifestyle can negatively impact your healing process and overall health more than you might realize. Although you can’t exercise at the level you’re accustomed to, incorporating movement throughout the day can help you recover faster. Small activities, such as walking around the house or stretching every day, will improve your blood flow, prevent muscle atrophy, and promote healing.

Incorporate low-impact exercise

Once you progress through the initial stages of recovery, your physical therapist may recommend incorporating low-impact exercise into your routine. Low-impact activities can protect your joints, keep uninjured muscles active and preserve your cardiac health. Some lower-intensity workouts include:

Active stretching

Bicycling

Core strengthening

Resistance bands

Swimming

Walking

Ask your physical therapist or athletic trainer for modified versions of drills or exercises related to your sport. Remember to listen to your body. If you experience pain, swelling or excessive stiffness, take a break and apply ice.

Begin to retrain

Once you have healed from your injury and regained enough strength and flexibility, your doctor may give you medical clearance to start training again. While this is an exciting step in your recovery, you must still cross the finish line.

Many athletes attempt to return to competition too soon, causing reinjury or new trauma. At this point in your journey, focus on the quality, rather than the quantity, of your training. It takes time to reestablish a solid base of endurance, strength and agility, so don’t expect too much of yourself too soon.

Focus on your mental recovery

Recovering from a traumatic injury takes more than just physical determination. You may experience fear, anxiety or depression throughout your healing process. While these emotions are completely normal, they may leave you feeling defeated and unmotivated.

Once you begin training again, the idea of competing may scare you. Many athletes struggle to trust that their bodies have healed completely after a severe injury, and they fear they won’t be able to compete at the same level.

Give yourself the time and space you need to regain your confidence and establish trust in your abilities. Start with slow, deliberate exercises and build up to full-speed challenges. If you feel stuck, set small daily or weekly goals that encourage you to track your progress.

Above all, remember that recovery isn’t linear. You will likely experience many ups and downs during your healing journey. If you feel frustrated, try mindfulness to calm your stress and reframe those negative thoughts.

