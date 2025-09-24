September 11, 1961 – September 20, 2025

James “Craig” Gibson, 64, of Prairie Village, Kansas, passed away September 20, 2025, surrounded by his family who deeply loved him. He was born in Seattle, Washington to James Milton Gibson and JoAnn (LaCasse) Gibson. Craig moved to Houston, Texas in 1966 and then to Prairie Village, Kansas in 1986.

Craig was known for his extensive interest and knowledge of all things, particularly sports, history and movies. He was a devoted family man whose presence, kindness, sense of humor and generosity were felt by many.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Milton Gibson and mother, JoAnn (LaCasse) Gibson.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Dotti Gibson; son, James “Jaymee” Duncan (Alicia) of Fort Collins, Colorado; daughters, Catherine Hogan (Tanner) of Belton, Missouri, and Renee Gibson (Dan Rann) of Overland Park, Kansas; sisters, Jolene Vanderzy (John) of Houston, Texas, Leane Heldenfels (Gil) of Corpus Christi, Texas, Shelly Georguscu of Berwyn, Pennsylvania, and Amy Gibson of Seattle, Washington; grandchildren, Quinn Duncan, Ben Hogan, Henry “James” Hogan, Liam Gibson; many nieces, nephews, and extended family to include, Jenny Colwell, Peggy Ruttan, Kevin Colwell, Margaret Colwell, Mark Colwell, Donald Colwell and Christy Conn.

Craig was a Boy Scout Leader with Troop 299 for many years, and he loved attending the H. Roe Bartle annual camp with Jaymee among the many other activities he loved and enjoyed while serving as a scout leader. He enjoyed sharing his love of the stars and planets with Catherine, singing in the church choir with Renee, and he particularly loved the time he spent with his grandchildren. He will be missed deeply by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Boy Scouts of America Troop 299, in loving memory of James “Craig” Gibson.

Obituary published by Charter Funerals.