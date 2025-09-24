Marilyn Ann Schmidt

July 22nd, 1950 – September 22nd, 2025

Marilyn Ann (Moore) Schmidt of Fairway, Kansas, passed away on September 22, 2025, after a brief illness. The daughter of Julia Louise Cleary and William Thomas Moore, Marilyn was born on December 20, 1931, in Booneville, Missouri. She lived in Booneville and graduated from Booneville High School.

Marilyn married Richard J. Schmidt on July 22, 1950, in Boonville, Missouri. Together, they shared 55 years of marriage, building a life in the Kansas City area, and making their longtime home in Fairway, Kansas.

Marilyn worked for Kansas City Life Insurance Company for 23 years and was able to retire at an early age. In her retirement, she was well known in the knitting community and taught at several knitting shops. She then became interested in Early American rug hooking and started Rock Creek Rugs. In 1993, she began teaching rug hooking classes in her home and demonstrated and taught at various sites and shops. She led and coordinated the Annual Rock Creek Hook-In & Rug Show for 24 years, which had nationwide attendance. Marilyn was well known for her pictorial rugs. She made scenes from her children’s and grandchildren’s childhoods. She spent eight years on her family history rug, measuring 6’ by 9’, which includes six generations of family.

Marilyn is survived by her children: sons Richard Schmidt (Phyllis) of Andover, Mass., and Steven Schmidt (Diane) of Fairway, Kansas. She cherished her grandchildren—Courtney Schmidt, Keely LaBrecque (Aaron), Errick Schmidt, and Ryan Schmidt (Olivia)—and took immense joy in watching them grow. Her heart was especially full when surrounded by her beloved great-grandchildren: Noe and Olive LaBrecque and Beau Schmidt. She is also lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Schmidt; her daughter, Laura Louise Schmidt; her parents, Julia Louise Cleary and William Thomas Moore; her brother, William Thomas Moore, Jr. (Lela); and her sister, Jane Klein (Donald).

A Celebration of Life to honor her memory will be held at a later date, with details to be shared once arrangements have been made. Family and friends will be invited to gather, reflect, and share stories in remembrance of a life well lived.

We are going to miss Gma’s phone calls requesting fountain Cokes, bananas with no brown spots, McDonald’s McFlurries, Freddy’s hamburgers, etc. Rest in peace, Gma. We love you.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.