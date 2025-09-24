The city of Merriam is turning 75 years old next month.

Like other northeast Johnson County cities that have reached 75 years of incorporation, Merriam is making a big to do of it. The city plans to celebrate its 75th anniversary with a four-hour party on Oct. 23 at the Merriam Marketplace, 5740 Merriam Drive.

Here’s a look at how you can join in on Merriam’s birthday fun this October.

Celebrate the city’s 75-year history at its birthday party

The city of Merriam is throwing itself a 75th birthday party from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 23, at the Merriam Marketplace, which opened in 2001.

The free event features a number of activities including prizes and giveaways, mural and face painting, and a Touch-a-Truck event. Other festivities include the following, according to the city’s website:

Birthday cake and Betty Rae’s Merriam 75 flavor (lemon and blueberry crunch)

A 105-foot-long obstacle course, alongside yard games and building blocks

Food trucks and a beer garden featuring a signature Merriam drink

Additionally, the birthday party will include the search for the final Hearts Across Merriam. Local artist Dierk Van Keppel with Rock Cottage Glassworks created 75 custom-blown glass hearts that have been hidden — and found — monthly across Merriam.

The city has a history of firsts

The city of Merriam got its start in 1950 as a city of the third class with a population of 1,640, according to the city’s online timeline. A month after incorporation, the first city council meeting was held — featuring councilmembers who were also the city’s law enforcement.

By 1956, Merriam hit two major milestones: Welcoming the county’s first public library, the old Antioch branch, and the first public park, Antioch Park. Construction of Interstate 35 through Merriam began this same year.

In the 1960s, Merriam continued to grow with the opening of the city hall on 62nd Terrace, the first full-service hospital and the first Johnson County Community College location.

The city’s history with “firsts” continued with Julius McFarlin being the first Black person elected to a political office in Johnson County in 1973.

Merriam spent the 1980s building its aquatic center and community center before constructing the Turkey Creek Streamway Trail between the 1990s and early 2000s.

How old are other Johnson County cities?

Some other northeast Johnson County cities like Fairway and Westwood turned 75 years old last year.

Those cities celebrated in similar ways, with large birthday-like celebrations. Leawood celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2023.

In 2026, Prairie Village and Roeland Park are both turning 75 years old as well. Both cities have already started planning their own anniversary celebrations.

Keep reading community events news: ‘It’s packed’ — Pro volleyball tourney’s first time in Kansas draws 2,000+ to Shawnee