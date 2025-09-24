fbpx
Juliana Garcia
Here’s how Merriam is celebrating its 75th anniversary next month

Merriam's 75th birthday bash on Oct. 23 will feature an obstacle course, signature Merriam ice cream and drinks, prizes and more.

The city of Merriam's 75th birthday banner
The city of Merriam plans to celebrate its 75th anniversary on Oct. 23 at the Merriam Marketplace. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

The city of Merriam is turning 75 years old next month.

Like other northeast Johnson County cities that have reached 75 years of incorporation, Merriam is making a big to do of it. The city plans to celebrate its 75th anniversary with a four-hour party on Oct. 23 at the Merriam Marketplace, 5740 Merriam Drive.

Here’s a look at how you can join in on Merriam’s birthday fun this October.

Celebrate the city’s 75-year history at its birthday party

The city of Merriam is throwing itself a 75th birthday party from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 23, at the Merriam Marketplace, which opened in 2001.

The free event features a number of activities including prizes and giveaways, mural and face painting, and a Touch-a-Truck event. Other festivities include the following, according to the city’s website:

  • Birthday cake and Betty Rae’s Merriam 75 flavor (lemon and blueberry crunch)
  • A 105-foot-long obstacle course, alongside yard games and building blocks
  • Food trucks and a beer garden featuring a signature Merriam drink

Additionally, the birthday party will include the search for the final Hearts Across Merriam. Local artist Dierk Van Keppel with Rock Cottage Glassworks created 75 custom-blown glass hearts that have been hidden — and found — monthly across Merriam.

The city has a history of firsts

The city of Merriam got its start in 1950 as a city of the third class with a population of 1,640, according to the city’s online timeline. A month after incorporation, the first city council meeting was held — featuring councilmembers who were also the city’s law enforcement.

By 1956, Merriam hit two major milestones: Welcoming the county’s first public library, the old Antioch branch, and the first public park, Antioch Park. Construction of Interstate 35 through Merriam began this same year.

In the 1960s, Merriam continued to grow with the opening of the city hall on 62nd Terrace, the first full-service hospital and the first Johnson County Community College location.

The city’s history with “firsts” continued with Julius McFarlin being the first Black person elected to a political office in Johnson County in 1973.

Merriam spent the 1980s building its aquatic center and community center before constructing the Turkey Creek Streamway Trail between the 1990s and early 2000s.

The Merriam Marketplace in September 2025
The Merriam Marketplace, where the city’s 75th birthday party will take place. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

How old are other Johnson County cities?

Some other northeast Johnson County cities like Fairway and Westwood turned 75 years old last year.

Those cities celebrated in similar ways, with large birthday-like celebrations. Leawood celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2023.

In 2026, Prairie Village and Roeland Park are both turning 75 years old as well. Both cities have already started planning their own anniversary celebrations.

About the author

Juliana Garcia
Juliana Garcia

👋 Hi! I’m Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor’s degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at juliana@johnsoncountypost.com.

