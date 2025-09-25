Anita Frances Wagner

September 9, 1940 — September 18, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Anita Frances (Fasone) Wagner a beloved wife, mother and friend who left us on September 18, 2025 after a beautifully lived life. Anita lived in Kansas City all her life. Attended St. Elizabeth’s grade school and graduated from Hogan High School. She was married in 1962 to Robert (Butch) Wagner and they built a beautiful life together with four children, Christine, Steve (Bean), Pat and Kathleen.

Anita dedicated her life to creating a warm and nurturing home for her husband of 63 years, Butch and their four children. All her amazing home cooked meals, cookies and pies and pastries were always enjoyed by many. Anita loved to entertain especially during the holidays, the epic Wagner Christmas Eve was a much anticipated yearly gathering. She spent many years working alongside friends at the Classic Cookie baking and greeting all the customers. Her greatest joy came from spending time with family and friends. She was always the first to offer a helping hand to anyone who needed something. Her life was full of love, laughter and resilience, she touched the lives of all who knew her. She was a great inspiration especially to her children and grandchildren on spreading kindness to all she encountered.

Anita is survived by her husband Butch, children Christine (Mike)Fraser, Steve (Gilda Sordon) Wagner, Pat Wagner, Kathleen (Shawn)Purcell. Her 5 amazing Grandson’s Andrew, Alex, and Austin Fraser (aka the three A’s) and Clint and Robert Purcell.

Anita was preceded in death by: her parents Mary and Frank Fasone, her brother Sal Fasone and her sister and brother-in-law Sue and George Berberich.

A celebration of Anita’s life will be held on October 2nd at St. Thomas More catholic parish. Visitation will be held at 9:30am, and a Mass at 11 followed by a lunch in More Hall. Cemetery Service at Mt. Olivet will follow the lunch departing the church at 1:30 for immediate and close family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Seton Center, Bishop Sullivan Center or St Thomas More Guatemala Fund all causes close to Anita’s heart.

Thank you to everyone from Anita’s family for all your friendship, love and support.

A special thank you to the staff at Colonial Village and Catholic Community Health for and taking such good care of Anita, and making her feel so loved.

