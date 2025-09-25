Charles Duane Golladay

September 22, 1957 – September 18, 2025

It is with deep sorrow and love that we announce the passing of Charles Golladay, age 67, who left us way too soon on September 18, 2025, after a brief illness. Charles, a beloved husband, father, teacher, coach, writer, and community theater actor, passed away in the hospital in Olathe, Kansas.

Charles was a remarkable and multi-talented man who touched countless lives throughout his career and personal life. A dedicated educator, he taught math and American Sign Language at both middle and high school levels for 40+ years, inspiring his students with his passion for learning and his contagious enthusiasm. His influence extended beyond the classroom, as he coached basketball and served as an assistant football coach, shaping the lives of many young athletes.

Beyond his professional work, Charles was an accomplished writer, penning songs, poems, and children’s stories that brought joy and comfort to those who read them. He also left a lasting impact on the local arts community as a beloved actor in area community theaters. His performances, often marked by humor and heartfelt emotion, earned him the admiration of friends, family, and audiences alike.

Charles was known for his sharp wit and his love of telling long jokes—often with an exaggerated punchline that kept everyone guessing. He had a deep well of knowledge on nearly every subject under the sun and loved to share that knowledge with anyone who would listen. No conversation was ever too short for him, and he was always ready with a playful challenge or a cheeky remark to keep things interesting. Those who loved him knew he had a way of giving everyone around him a hard time—always with affection, always with humor, and always with the understanding that he was one of a kind.

Charles is survived by his devoted wife, Marsha Golladay, and their four adult children: Alyson Golladay, Caelin Golladay, Danielle Golladay and Brooke Golladay, all living in the KC area. He also leaves behind a host of family, friends, former students, and fellow theatre enthusiasts who will miss his talent, wit, laughter, and love for all that made up his theatre family.

Celebrations of His Life will be held over the weekend of October 4th and 5th, 2025:

– October 4th (2:00 PM – 5:00 PM): A gathering with theatre and community friends at the Olathe Civic Theatre (500 E Loula St.)

– October 5th (1:00 PM – 4:00 PM): A gathering for family and close family friends at Johnny’s in Shawnee (13131 Shawnee Mission Parkway)

The family has requested in lieu of flowers if you feel moved to contribute in Charles’ memory, they have set up: Venmo (@Marsha-Golladay) and Cash App ($aflat2gsharp).

Though he may no longer walk among us, Charles’ spirit will live on in the stories he told, the lessons he imparted, and the joy he brought to everyone fortunate enough to know him. May his memory continue to bring a smile to our faces and a twinkle to our eyes as we remember him fondly, laughing at one of his jokes or perhaps remembering his well-timed retorts.

Rest in peace, Charles. You were loved by all, and you will be deeply missed.

Obituary published by Highland Park Funeral Home & Crematory.