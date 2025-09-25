Delmar D. Ferguson

March 25, 1931 — September 19, 2025

Overland Park

Delmar Ferguson, 94, passed away September 19, 2025, at his home. He was born March 25, 1931, in Liberal, Kansas, the son of Charles and Stella Ferguson. He graduated from Haviland Friends Academy in 1949. Delmar married Grace Johnson on January 18, 1951, in Wellsford, Kansas, and they were longtime Reno County residents. Delmar was the operator of the KT Oil and Fina service station in Haven until 1972 when he became the owner/operator of Ferguson Standard Service in Hutchinson that later became Ferguson Amoco on the corner of 6th and Main Streets, a full-service station. Delmar prided himself on washing all windows, checking fluids under the hood, checking tire pressures, and vacuuming the interior with every tank of gas purchased. In 2004, he sold the station with retirement plans but realized within three months that retirement wasn’t as much fun, so he began working at CarQuest in Hutchinson, delivering parts to area repair shops.

Grace passed away in January 2013, and in 2014, Delmar made the decision to retire permanently and moved to Overland Park to be near his two daughters. He quickly became involved in Sunday School at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection and volunteered every Friday morning at the church preparing bulletins for weekend services. In 2020, he began attending his son’s Friends Meeting in Indiana via Zoom and soon after, made the decision to become a member of the congregation.

In 2023, after living independently for years, Delmar moved to his final home at the Healthcare Resort of Leawood and continued to expand his circle of friends with his sweet and gentle spirit. Although he was quiet, his life was a living testimony to his dedication to Jesus Christ. Almost everyone who knew him in the last 10 years, knew it was a good day if he was asked, “How are you doing?” and responded, “I’m okay, but I’ll get over it.” He always got a laugh, and that made him smile. Throughout his life, he loved flying, obtaining his private pilot’s license while living in Haven, and he enjoyed giving first flights to friends and family above Kansas and beyond.

Delmar was a member of Gideons International for many years, served on the Hutchinson Regional Airport Board, and served on various committees as a charter member of the Friends Church of Hutchinson.

Survivors include: sons Ron (Pam) of Winchester, IN, Dwight (Marlene) of Bella Vista, AR, daughters Angela (Pete) Allard of Raytown, MO, and Rhonda (Sam) Scofield of Overland Park, KS; six grandchildren, Karissa (Mandrae) Collins, Katrina (Zak) Caldwell, John (Hannah) Allard, Rachel (Dalton) Coady, Adam (Ariana) Ferguson, and Jarod Ferguson; and 15 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Grace; his son, Steve and daughter, Judith; brothers Wendell, Charles, Floyd, and Willard; sisters Ivol, Drula, and Bulah. At his request, Delmar’s body was donated to the University of Kansas Medical Center. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at 11:00 am at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Ave, Leawood, KS 66224. The service will be held in the Wesley Chapel with Rev. Glen Shoup officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International. One last thing Delmar would want you to know: He was okay, but he got over it.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.