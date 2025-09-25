Saturday, July 15th, 1939 – Sunday, September 21st, 2025

Earl Stanley Thompson, Sr., 86, Wellsville, Kansas passed away Sunday, September 21, 2025 at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, Kansas. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 5, 2025 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Earl was born in Lyons, Kansas on July 15, 1939 to Earl Thompson and Margaret (Dunn) Thompson. He graduated from Edgerton High School, Edgerton, Kansas in 1957. Earl was a union iron worker with Local #10. Earl was married to Linda Mae Riley from 1956 – 1984. He married Linda Jane Ackerman in Olathe, Kansas. Earl was a Boy Scout leader and scoutmaster. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bird watching and gardening. He was an avid motorcycle rider and a skilled knife maker.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents; brother Tommy Thompson and daughter Renee McMillan. He is survived by his wife Linda Jane; son Stan (Patty) Thompson, Spring Hill, Kansas; daughter Kathy (Mark) Wilmoth, Gardner, Kansas; siblings: Pat Staley, Paola, Kansas, Aletha (Larry) McDaniel, Lee’s Summit, Missouri and Rick Thompson, Longmont, Colorado; former wife Linda Mae; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren with two on the way.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.