April 2, 1935 — September 23, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

EDSON BRIGGS PARKER, III was born April 2, 1935, in Kansas City, KS, to Edson B. Parker, Jr. and Blanche E. (Smith) Parker. He passed away on September 23, 2025. Edson grew up in the 10th and Central neighborhood in KC, KS. His dad worked for the Rock Island Railroad, and his mother owned and ran the Chic Beauty Salon. Edson graduated from Argentine High School where he lettered in football and was on the student council. His first job upon graduating high school was as a Draftsman Trainee at the Westinghouse Jet Engine Plant.

Edson chose to attend Kansas City Missouri Junior College as a Pre-Engineering student because of the college’s reputation as an outstanding pre-engineering school that would prepare him to attend the University of Kansas. After graduating from KCMJC, Edson attended KU where he graduated with a degree in Industrial Management, having completed all Applied Science courses in both Mechanical and Civil Engineering. During the summers, he worked as a draftsman for the KC, KS Board of Public Utilities and HNTB on bridge piers for the 18th Expressway located in KC, KS. In addition, he worked as a draftsman for Robert R. Bayles on laying out part of Nall Avenue in Mission, KS.

Upon graduating from KU, he worked as an Industrial Engineer for six years for Hallmark Cards in Emporia, until he was transferred to their offices in KC, MO. He also worked in Industrial Engineering Management at Parmelee Plastics, National Bellas Hess, St. Joseph Hospital, and Beatrice Foods Warehouse Division. During this period, he received an MBA from UMKC in Policy and Planning. Edson was the first Director of Material Management at the newly built Truman Medical Center.

In addition, Edson did management consulting with Corliss V. Little of Kansas City, and George S. May of Chicago, IL. He ended his career with 20 years at GSA US Government, as a Mechanical Engineer in the Tool Center-Engineering Branch. During that time, he was on two teams that were sent to Washington DC to receive awards for improving the environment. Edson wrote the award-winning reports that explained the processes.

Edson married the love of his life, Dolores Ann Lindholm, on April 5, 1958, at Lowman Methodist Church in Topeka, KS while both were students at KU. Both Edson and Dolores graduated and after six years of living in Lawrence, Topeka, and Emporia, moved to Overland Park in 1964, where they remained for the rest of their lives.

Edson and Dolores traveled extensively. To celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary, they enjoyed a three-week, trip of a lifetime researching their family genealogy while traveling through Europe by train, boats, bus, and on foot.

Edson believed in the importance of being active in his community. He was a member of the Overland Park Jaycees where he served one year as President, and he was also a JCI Senator.

In addition, Edson joined the Overland Park Lion’s Club where he served one year as the Club’s President and was named a Melvin Jones Fellow. Johnson County residents have no doubt been witness to the Club’s primary community service project of posting more than 450 American Flags along Metcalf Avenue, and in downtown Overland Park to commemorate Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, and Veteran’s Day. Lion’s Clubs International are also responsible for accepting donations of used eyeglasses and distributing them to those in need in third world countries. They also provide eye exams for students in elementary schools in Johnson County. Edson remained friends with many of the members from the Overland Park Lion’s Club and continued to help them with civic projects.

When Edson retired, he filled his time by bowling with friends. He could also be found working in the yard on plants and shrubs.

Edson attended Emporia Methodist Church before transferring his membership to Valley View United Methodist Church, now Church of the Resurrection, Overland Park. He enjoyed the many friendships he made while participating in the activities at the Church, teaching Sunday School, and in the Church’s Investment Club.

Edson and Dolores had one son, Edson Briggs, IV, of Topeka; two grandchildren, Alex and Emily Ann. He also had many loving nieces and nephews, including Randy (Susan) Powell, and Beverly (Jim) Card, and Betty Hursh who was a great support the last chapter of his life.

Edson is preceded in death by Dolores, his wife of 64 years, his parents, Edson B. Parker, Jr. and Blanche E. (Smith) Parker, sisters, Lois (Bob) Clark and Jo Ann (Norman) Powell, and nieces Diane Card, and Carol Vawser.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Edson’s life at a visitation to be held at Johnson County Chapel & Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 1:00 pm, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will take place in Johnson County Memorial Gardens immediately following. If you would like to honor Edson’s memory, he suggested memorial contributions be made to KU Endowment, the Overland Park Lion’s Club, or to a charity of your choice.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.