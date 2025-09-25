Sunday, September 1st, 1940 – Tuesday, September 23rd, 2025

Garold LeRoy (Gary) Wikstrom, 85, Gardner, Kansas, passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior surrounded by his family on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 at Olathe Hospice House, Olathe, Kansas. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 2, 2025 with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Garrett Chapel, College Church of the Nazarene, 2020 E. Sheridan St., Olathe, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Olathe Health Charitable Foundation for Olathe Hospice House. Condolences may be given at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Gary was born in Sioux City, Iowa on September 1, 1940 to Joseph and Zola (Vail) Wikstrom. He worked as a cost controller manager for Terra Industries, Inc. for 35 years. Gary married Sue Ann Brown on September 1, 1965. They were married for 60 wonderful years. Gary left a legacy of integrity, quiet strength and unwavering love. He was known for his deep wisdom and generous spirit. As a pillar of his family and church, Gary was a man whose life spoke volumes even when he chose few words. Gary will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on in the lives he touched and the values he lived by.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Sue Wikstrom, Gardner, Kansas; daughter Laurie (Mark) Zimmerman, Ottawa, Kansas; son Gregg (Sarah) Wikstrom, Fayetteville, North Carolina; brother Charles (Charlene) Wikstrom, Imnaha, Oregon; grandchildren: Taylor (Elaina) Zimmerman, Emily (Zach) Behlmann, Hunter Wikstrom and Kaci Wikstrom and five greatgrandchildren.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.