April 14, 1933-September 17, 2025

Janice K. Hamer passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, September 17, 2025. Janice “Jan” was born on April 14, 1933 in El Dorado, Kansas, to Florence K. and Clell M. Leonard. Jan cherished her hometown of El Dorado, Kansas and often reminisced about her wonderful childhood there.

College aspirations brought Jan to Lindenwood College in 1951 for one year where she embraced a goal to teach children, which then brought her to Kansas University. A lifelong passionate Jayhawk, she developed great friendships in the Chi Omega sorority.

During Jan’s career as an elementary school teacher, she educated in rural Michigan communities; Shawnee Mission, Kansas public schools; and the Kansas City, Missouri public schools. Toward the end of her career, she ambitiously helped children in urban schools to learn computer skills and was an tutor for young patients in the KU Medical Center burn unit.

In 1957 she married fellow El Dorado native, Donald G. Prigmore and together they welcomed three children, Marc Prigmore (Diane), Elizabeth/Libby Rulo (Ralph) — grandchildren Peyton Eaks (Shelby), Max Rulo and Amanda Bower (Kyle); Mary Katherine Gilheeney — grandson Marc Gilheeney.

Jan remarried in 1970 to Eugene Biemuller and together they enjoyed a blended family with his children Karl Biemuller, Kathy Rood (Bob) and Mark Biemuller (Carol).

Later in life Jan found love again and married Spencer Hamer. They spent their days traveling, entertaining, and growing their faith at the Village Presbyterian Church.

Other meaningful spiritual associations include membership at the El Dorado Presbyterian Church, Second Presbyterian Church and the Church of the Resurrection. Jan was especially proud of her sixty plus year affiliation with PEO, and she remained active while residing at the Kingswood Senior Living Community.

Preceding Jan in death are Gene Biemuller, Spencer Hamer, Don Prigmore, Karl Biemuller, and Mark Biemuller.

Gifts in Jan’s honor may be made to a charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank the Kingswood community for their care and kindness throughout Jan’s nine years there. A memorial service to celebrate Jan’s life will be held at Kingswood on Friday, October 3, 2025 at 10:00am.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.