Polly M. Hincha

June 15, 1934 — September 23, 2025

Overland Park

Polly Marie Hincha, June 15, 1934 – September 23, 2025, passed away peacefully in her sleep in Overland Park, KS.

Polly was born in Mountain View, MO where she was raised by her parents Nelson and Mabel Bell along with her 7 brothers and sisters.

In May 1950 Polly was married to Marvin Hincha shortly after he returned home from the Korean War. Marvin and Polly would move to Kansas City in 1952 and start their family. Upon first moving to Kansas City, Polly began working at Sunshine Biscuits in the Fairfax district of Kansas City, KS. She retired from Sunshine Biscuits and took time to raise her daughters, Trula and Anita. When the girls were both old enough to attend school, Polly joined her husband Marvin to start his Farmers Insurance Office in Wyandotte County. Together they built a very successful business.

Polly and Marvin were always very active in their local churches also helping to assist in 2 church plants. The first, Oaklawn Church of God in Willow Spring, MO and the second, Hillview Church of God in Kansas City, Kansas.

Polly is survived by her daughters, Trula Greer (Steve) of Pekin, IL and Anita Carnahan (Dennis) of Overland Park, KS; four grand children, Gary Greer (Jen) of Lawrence, KS, Jonathan Greer (Katie) Sapulpa, OK, Zachary Carnahan (Kaly) of KCMO and Jacob Carnahan (Kelsey) of Overland Park, KS; and her 9 great grand children, Brady, Stephen, Noah, Spenser, Lucy, Madelyn, Maverick, Hudson and Addison.

A visitation will be 10-11:00 am, Monday, September 29 at the Amos Family Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 11:30 am, Monday at the Shawnee Mission Memory Garden, Shawnee, KS.

In lieu of flowers, Polly suggests donations to her home church BridgePointe Community Church 601 W 29th Terr, Lawrence, KS 66046.

