Blue Valley School Buzz: Key dates in upcoming Board of Education election

The opportunity to make an impact on local education is approaching. On Nov. 4, Blue Valley voters will elect three members to serve on the Board of Education. Positions on the ballot include one from the Northeast area, one from the Northwest area and one from the South area.

All registered voters in Blue Valley may vote in each of the three races, regardless of where they live. This district-wide approach reflects the belief that every Board of Education member represents all Blue Valley students. Board of Education members are dedicated community volunteers who help shape the district’s future by developing policies, setting priorities and making decisions that impact students, staff and families.

Key election dates:

Oct 14: Last day to register to vote in the general election.

Last day to register to vote in the general election. Oct. 25: Advance voting in person begins

Advance voting in person begins Nov. 4: Election Day

To vote by mail, visit the Johnson County Election Office website to request an advance ballot.

To learn more about the Blue Valley Board of Education, visit www.bluevalleyk12.org/boe. For election information, visit www.jocoelection.org.