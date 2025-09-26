Annual ‘Family Day’ returns to Olathe this weekend

An Olathe coalition is inviting the public to come out this weekend for an event filled with family-friendly activities and free community resources.

Olathe Communities that Care will host a Family Day at the Indian Creek Library this Saturday. The coalition focuses on keeping Olathe youth safe, with an emphasis on preventing drug use, underage drinking and violence.

Family Day runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Indian Creek Library at 16100 W. 135th St. The event is free and open to all.

Family Day wraps up the coalition’s annual Family Week, a campaign that encourages families to spend time together through “meaningful activities and conversations,” according to its website.

Youth wellness and safety at heart of Olathe CTC’s work

The coalition focuses much of its efforts on the wellness and safety of youth in the community. Olathe CTC uses survey data from Johnson County youth to guide its work and meets the second Tuesday of every month at the Olathe Downtown Library. Meetings are open to the public.

The coalition includes representatives from the Johnson County Mental Health Center, Johnson County Government, Olathe Public Schools, the City of Olathe, Olathe Police Department and the Olathe Public Library.

According to the Johnson County Mental Health Center, children who regularly share meals with their families are less likely to smoke, drink alcohol or use drugs.

Jaymi Schap, community prevention coordinator for Olathe CTC, said prevention starts at home. She encourages families to keep communication open, even before children are old enough to face risky behaviors.

“Our hope is that then they would feel comfortable to talk to their parents about some things they may be facing,” she said.

What’s in the lineup for Family Day this year

This year’s Family Day will feature:

Games and prizes

Live performances

Pumpkin painting

Story time

A photo booth

A “touch-a-truck” event with the Olathe Fire Department

Schap said the event has grown steadily in her three years with the coalition. Nearly a thousand people attended last year.

While she wishes every week could be Family Week, Schap said the event is a good reminder to carve out time together — whether that’s a meal or a board game.

“Anything that is fun for them to do as a family,” she said. “That can kind of look different because family units look different for everyone.”

Looking for some other things to do? More fall events can be found here.