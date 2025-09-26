It’s fall festival season — Where and when to celebrate in Johnson County

Though it might still be a little warm out, fall has officially arrived in Johnson County, and some communities are marking the season with festivals and other celebrations.

From Oktober Fests to chili cookoffs, there’s a wide range of events planned around Johnson County in the next few weeks.

Below, take a look at where you can celebrate the autumnal season locally. Events are listed in chronological order.

Overland Park Fall Festival — Sept. 26-27

Catch acts from local performers, shop the artisan fair, enjoy a plethora of food options or pick out fresh produce from the farmers’ market at Overland Park’s annual Fall Festival.

The event goes from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27, in downtown Overland Park.

Find out more here.

Spring Hill Fall Festival — Sept. 27-28

Enjoy concerts, parades, carnival booths, a wide selection of food, fishing derbies and more at the Spring Hill Fall Festival.

The event is this Saturday and Sunday in City Park (at the corner of Hale and Washington streets).

Find out more here.

Meat Inferno — Oct. 3 in Edgerton

Dubbed “Edgerton’s favorite fall event,” Meat Inferno promises a lot of barbecue, live music, s’mores and other free fun for the family.

The event starts at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3, and runs through the weekend in downtown Edgerton.

Find out more here.

Fall Festival — Oct. 4 in Mission Hills (first ever!)

The city will hold its first Fall Festival, which it hopes to make an annual event, featuring live music, beer, a petting zoo, games and more.

The event goes from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4, at the 59th Street Circle between Oakwood and Overhill roads.

Find out more here.

Oktoberfest — Oct. 4 in Westwood

Celebrate the start of the fall season at Westwood’s Oktober Fest with inflatables, pumpkin decorating, food and drink and live music.

The event is from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4, in Joe D. Dennis Park (50th Street and Rainbow Boulevard).

Find out more here.

Into the Night: Fall Festival — Oct. 10 in Leawood

Leawood’s Into the Night: Fall Festival boasts a pumpkin patch, pumpkin carving and other crafts, a petting zoo, rock climbing and face painting.

The event goes from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 10 in Ironwoods Park (14701 Mission Road).

Find out more here. (Pre-registration is required by Sept. 29)

Lenexa Chili Challenge — Oct. 10-11

Find chili, wings and salsa sampling alongside other family fun like balloon art and face painting at the free 38th annual Lenexa Chili Challenge.

The Old Town (around 9301 Pflumm Road) event goes from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 10, and from 9 a.m. to around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11.

Find out more here.

Olathe Arts Festival & Fall Fest — Oct. 10-11

Shop local vendors, listen to live entertainment and snack on a wide range of fare at the fall-themed Olathe Arts Festival in downtown Olathe.

The event goes from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 10, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11, at the Johnson County Square (at the corner of Santa Fe Street and Kansas Avenue).

Find out more here.

Shawnee Indian Mission Fall Festival — Oct. 11 in Fairway

The Shawnee Indian Mission (3403 W. 53rd St.) will have hayrides, food trucks, live music and more as part of its annual fall festival event in Fairway.

The event is on Saturday, Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Find out more here.

Cars in the Park — Oct. 18 in Shawnee Mission Park

The 15th annual Cars in the Park show, a Special Olympics fundraiser for JCPRD’s Stormin’ Rangers team, will feature food trucks, raffle prizes, cars from the past and a DJ.

The event is on Saturday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Theatre in the Park (7710 Renner Road). There’s a suggested donation of $10 per family.

Find out more here.

Mildale Farm Fall Festival — Oct. 25 in Edgerton

JCPRD is hosting the Mildale Farm Fall Festival with a pumpkin patch, live music, hayrides, a craft station, warm cider and a petting zoo. The event goes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, at Mildale Farm (35250 W 199th St.). Find out more



here

.

