Overland Park celebrates the arrival of fall in downtown — Check out our photos

Overland Park kicked off the fall season with an annual festival downtown.

Thousands flocked to downtown Overland Park on Friday and Saturday to celebrate the arrival of the fall season with an annual festival.

The Overland Park Fall Festival closed down portions of Santa Fe Drive and 80th Street for food, drink and local vendors selling a variety of goods.

It was one of the first major fall festivals for 2025 in Johnson County. Over the next few weeks, other events will be held in the area. Find the Post’s list here.

Take a look at some of the Post’s photos from the weekend festivities in Overland Park:

Community members celebrated fall in downtown Overland Park with seasonal food, drink and other fare. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
