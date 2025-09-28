Thousands flocked to downtown Overland Park on Friday and Saturday to celebrate the arrival of the fall season with an annual festival.

The Overland Park Fall Festival closed down portions of Santa Fe Drive and 80th Street for food, drink and local vendors selling a variety of goods.

It was one of the first major fall festivals for 2025 in Johnson County. Over the next few weeks, other events will be held in the area. Find the Post’s list here.

Take a look at some of the Post’s photos from the weekend festivities in Overland Park: