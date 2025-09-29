The Scoop: A “Variety” of community partners!

By Ian Miller

The Golden Scoop is a little (for now!) company with big goals, and we can’t do that alone! Building strong connections between ourselves and organizations like VarietyKC, Shadow Buddies Foundation, Special Olympics, and more makes our efforts so much more impactful than we could do on our own. If you don’t know much about some of them, well, have I got the perfect series of articles for you!

Starting us off this week, VarietyKC is a Kansas City chapter of the global children’s welfare organization, Variety, the Children’s Charity, dedicated to “building a future where every kid can be active, be social, and belong.” Variety’s mission is to provide children with disabilities the opportunity to experience life to its fullest potential, providing specialized mobility aids, such as powered wheelchairs, and services such as speech therapy, physical therapy, hippotherapy (which means horseback-riding and does not, unfortunately, include riding actual hippos…my disappointment was immeasurable), music therapy, aquatic therapy, and more.

Variety, the Children’s Charity, was founded in Pennsylvania in 1928, with a very special story. The organization was originally created as “The Variety Club,” which comprised 11 men in the showbusiness industry. In 1927, The Variety Club discovered a baby girl left at the doorstep of the Sheridan Square Theater where the club was hosted, which read:

“Please take care of my baby. Her name is Catherine. I can no longer take care of her. I have eight others. My husband is out of work. She was born on Thanksgiving Day. I have always heard of the goodness of show business people and I pray to God that you will look out for her.”

– A Heartbroken Mother.

The members of The Variety Club took it upon themselves to collectively become the child’s “Godfathers,” naming her Catherine Variety Sheridan, after the name of their own club and the location of her discovery. At the age of five, Catherine was fostered by a family chosen from over 300 applicants and went on to live a happy, normal life, eventually serving in the Navy as both an officer and a nurse.

As for The Variety Club, Catherine’s discovery and spontaneous collective “Godfathering” by the members of the club was a transformative experience. They soon began to fund charities that benefited other disadvantaged children like Catherine. The organization grew and eventually rebranded itself as “Variety, the Children’s Chaity” in 1928, spreading across the country and eventually the world, with 40 “tents” in 11 countries to date, with 16 in the US alone. (The organization honors its showbiz start by using circus terminology, such as “tents” for chapters, “barkers” for chapter members, “head barker” for chapter leaders, and so on.) John Harris, the owner of Sheridan Square Theater and a founding member of The Variety Club, became Variety, the Children’s Charity’s first president.

That’s a pretty big impact for one little girl. As for Catherine herself, she took immense pride in being the one “who started it all,” and her son, Michael, is still involved with the Texas chapter of Variety to this day. As Michael says, “The children’s lives are impacted each day when I see a smile on them because a gift of mobility or assistance is provided. Providing every child with equality and a limitless future is fundamental in helping those families that need Variety’s services.”

