Mike Frizzell September 30, 2025 Emergency Response 1 min. read Man crossing I-35 in Lenexa on foot hit, hospitalized with minor injuries The crash shut down the northbound lanes of the interstate for about 20 minutes Monday night as the Kansas Highway Patrol investigated. A Lenexa Police pickup truck and several Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were at the crash scene after an ambulance transported the pedestrian away Monday, Sept. 29. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Kansas City, Kansas, man suffered minor injuries after he attempted to run across Interstate 35 in Johnson County Monday night and was hit by a vehicle. Firefighters from Lenexa and Olathe responded, along with Johnson County Med-Act paramedics, Lenexa Police and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers, to the crash on northbound Interstate 35 just north of the 95th Street bridge at about 8 p.m. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol's online crash log, the pedestrian is a 41-year-old man. Troopers said he was trying to run from the center median towards the right shoulder of the northbound lanes of the highway. The driver of a 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander reported striking the pedestrian as he ran across the right lane of the interstate. Paramedics transported the man to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The highway patrol identified the driver of the Toyota SUV as a 58-year-old man from Millersville, Maryland. According to the crash log, both people inside the Toyota were wearing seatbelts and were not injured in the crash. Troopers closed the northbound lanes of I-35 at 95th Street for about 20 minutes as they investigated where the man was hit. The right lane and right shoulder remained blocked until troopers wrapped up their investigation at about 8:45 p.m. The damage to the Toyota SUV was minor, and it was driven away from the scene. No other details were immediately available. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.