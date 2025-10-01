fbpx
Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin
‘A significant moment’ — Overland Park dedicates new sister city park

A new park in southern Overland Park is named for Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany, a longtime sister city.

Children played at the newly unveiled Bietigheim-Bissingen Park in southern Overland Park. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Children played at the newly unveiled Bietigheim-Bissingen Park in southern Overland Park. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Overland Park officially opened its 84th city park this week, nodding to the city’s longtime connection to its sister city, Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany.

On Monday, Overland Park, joined by officials from Bietigheim-Bissingen, dedicated the park, formally opening it for the community. They also sealed a time capsule filled with items representing the connection between the two cities, which is scheduled to be reopened in 25 years.

Dozens of people attended the ceremony, and several children took advantage of the brand new playground throughout the festivities.

Bietigheim-Bissingen Park.
Bietigheim-Bissingen Park. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Bietigheim-Bissingen Mayor Jürgen Kessing, one of the representatives from Germany in attendance at the dedication ceremony, called it “a significant moment.” Both he and Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog spoke on the value of the park and the long-term connection it symbolizes during a time of upheaval.

What’s at Bietigheim-Bissingen Park?

Bietigheim-Bissingen Park, or Bi-Bi Park, is located at 159th Street and Quivira Road. It is Overland Park's 84th park. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Bietigheim-Bissingen Park, or Bi-Bi Park, is located at 159th Street and Quivira Road. It is Overland Park’s 84th park. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Sister city connection goes back decades

The connection between the two cities began decades ago as part of a cultural exchange with the Bietigheim-Bissingen music school and the Shawnee Mission South orchestra more than 40 years ago.

In the years since, the two communities forged connections and eventually established an official sister city relationship in 1999.

At the same time, the two schools on different continents maintained a close relationship as well, sending students back and forth to learn about each other’s history and culture while staying in host family homes.

Shawnee Mission South band students play at the dedication ceremony for Bietigheim-Bissingen Park. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Shawnee Mission South band students play at the dedication ceremony for Bietigheim-Bissingen Park. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

“During the exchanges, the visiting students become family, and in many cases, these relationships continue long after the trip is over,” said Shawnee Mission South band director Steve Adams. “This comes from students’ immersion into the host home community.”

That history was baked into the park, with students from an Advanced Placement English class at Shawnee Mission South contributing to the informational signs posted throughout the park with research and writing. Additionally, members of the band and orchestra from Shawnee Mission South played music throughout the celebration on Monday.

Mayors allude to “global tensions,” value of connection

During their formal remarks at the dedication ceremony, leaders from both cities alluded to the value of the international relationship — and the connection the park symbolizes — amid what Mayor Kessing called “global tensions.”

Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog (left) and Bietigheim-Bissingen Mayor Jürgen Kessing celebrate the opening of Bi-Bi Park in southern Overland Park, which nods to the sister city relationship between the two cities. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog (left) and Bietigheim-Bissingen Mayor Jürgen Kessing celebrate the opening of Bi-Bi Park in southern Overland Park, which nods to the sister city relationship between the two cities. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

“The establishment of Bietigheim-Bissingen Park represents our lasting commitment to preserving democracy and freedom. We stand together for these values which form the basis of [our] friendship,” Mayor Kessing said. “Peace and friendship are created through personal connections, through listening, through shared experience.”

Mayor Skoog — who has hosted students from Germany and whose own children went to Bietigheim-Bissingen as students at Shawnee Mission South — echoed those thoughts as well.

“The power and the longevity of these relationships make a difference, and in times like today … where we’re trying to find our new normal,” he said, “our relationships across the street, across state lines and across oceans become more and more important.”

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at kaylie@johnsoncountypost.com.

