Obituaries October 1, 2025 Johnson County Obituaries A. Yvonne McCoy June 8, 1935 — September 30, 2025 Olathe Please check back at a later date for a full obituary. Visitation Wednesday, October 8, 2025 11:00am – 12:15 pm (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Funeral Service Wednesday, October 8, 2025 Starts at 12:00 pm (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.