June 28, 1939 — September 27, 2025

Overland Park

David Glenn Shaffer, a remarkable man whose life was filled with love, passion, and dedication, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2025, in Overland Park, Kansas, at the age of 86. Born on June 28, 1939, in Somerset, Pennsylvania, David lived a life that inspired all who knew him.

David’s journey through life was marked by his commitment to hard work and family. He served his country with honor in the United States Army for eight and a half years, a testament to his dedication and sense of duty. Following his military service, David applied his skills as a Welder Fabricator at Terex Corporation and General Motors, later bringing his talents to Wal-Mart as an Assembler. His hands were never idle, always working to create and improve, fueled by a deep-seated love for everything mechanical.

Outside of work, David found joy in the simple pleasures of life. He cherished time spent fishing, relished the thrill of taking motorcycle rides, and found comfort in watching Westerns. Car shows were a particular passion, where he could indulge his love for automobiles. Above all, David adored spending time with his family and friends, creating memories that would last a lifetime.

A devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, David raised his family with unwavering love and compassion. He ensured his family never wanted for anything, often taking them on summer vacations that became treasured stories of their collective youth. His role as a provider, counselor, and friend was one he embraced wholeheartedly, and his legacy lives on through his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

David was preceded in death by his father, Hubert F. Shaffer, mother, Helen A Shaffer Weaver, sister Jackie Shaffer Schilling, brother Bud Shaffer, sister Mollie Shaffer Trilli, grandson Thomas Hadley, and grandson Cameron R. Shaffer.

He is survived by his brothers and sisters: Rachel Shaffer Brown, Judith Shaffer Vasko, Larry Shaffer, Richard Shaffer, and Sharon Shaffer Tabor.

He leaves behind a large, loving family including his children: Terrie L. Shaffer Tanner and husband Tim, David (Scott) Shaffer and wife Deborah, Amanda R. Shaffer Hadley and husband Scott, and Jeffery A. Shaffer and wife Rose.

David’s legacy continues through his grandchildren: Tim Tanner Jr., Michelle Tanner Fellows, Matthew Tanner, David W. Shaffer, Morgan Shaffer Torres, Christine Hadley, Sarah Hadley, Megan Hadley, Eric Hadley, Michelle Quijas Hockett, and Antonia Franco.

As well as his great-grandchildren: Kaleb Tanner, Geila, Matthew Tanner Jr., Janessa Green, Jayla Green, Caroline Torres, Indie Torres, Bianca, Brianna, Esperanza, Angel, Andre, Analysia, and Aliyana. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members also survive him, all of whom were touched by his kind heart and generous spirit.

Services to honor David’s life will be held at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kansas 66203. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 8th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. A service celebrating his life will take place on Thursday, October 9th at 10:00 am, followed by a procession to Leavenworth National Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest with the dignity befitting a man of his character.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David’s honor to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, supporting the causes closest to his heart. The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to all who loved and supported David throughout his incredible life. Know that he loved you as deeply as you loved him.

David Glenn Shaffer’s memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who had the privilege to know and love him. His life was a testament to the power of kindness, resilience, and unwavering devotion to family and friends.

The family encourages you to share a memory on this guestbook page of any memories you have with David that you would like to share.

Visitation

Wednesday, October 8, 2025

5:00 – 7:00 pm (Central time)

The Amos Family Funeral Home & Crematory

10901 Johnson Dr

Shawnee, KS 66203

Funeral Service

Thursday, October 9, 2025

Starts at 10:00 am (Central time)

The Amos Family Funeral Home & Crematory

10901 Johnson Dr

Shawnee, KS 66203

