Obituaries October 1, 2025 Johnson County Obituaries Dorothy Lavon Dirksen November 5, 1933 — September 20, 2025 Mission Dorothy L. Dirksen, 91, of Mission, KS, passed away peacefully September 20, 2025. Dorothy was born November 5, 1933, in Cabool, MO. She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Ralph, 2 daughters Vicky Jansen and Debbie Adair (David), 1 daughter-in-law, Yvonne Dirksen. Dorothy had 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Dorothy is preceded in death by her son Mike, her parents, 1 sister and 6 brothers. She will be missed and always remembered for her kindness and strong love of family. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.