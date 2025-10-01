fbpx
Dorothy Lavon Dirksen

November 5, 1933 — September 20, 2025
Mission

Dorothy L. Dirksen, 91, of Mission, KS, passed away peacefully September 20, 2025.

Dorothy was born November 5, 1933, in Cabool, MO.

She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Ralph, 2 daughters Vicky Jansen and

Debbie Adair (David), 1 daughter-in-law, Yvonne Dirksen.

Dorothy had 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her son Mike, her parents, 1 sister and 6 brothers.

She will be missed and always remembered for her kindness and strong love of family.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.

