Explore Your JCPRD: Check out our fall and Halloween programs!

Mildale Farm Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 25, is one of more than three dozen fall and Halloween-related events and programs being offered by JCPRD this October.

By David Markham

More than 35 fall- and Halloween-themed programs are being offered by JCPRD this October, including many favorites and a few new additions.

Returning favorites include: The Gary L. Haller Memorial Golf Tournament, Whimsical Woods, Public Hayrides, Cars in the Park, JamBOOree, Mildale Farm Fall Fest, Lanesfield Historic Site Fall Open House, and more.

New programs for October include: Fablewood Forest, Sweater Weather Picnic in the Park, Mini Punkin Chunkin Lab, and Boo Bash.

Theater in the Park indoors will also present "Young Frankenstein" 11 times at The Black Box Theatre at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center between Oct. 3 and 19.

Many of the autumn programs are popular, and most require advance registration.

Wednesday, Oct. 1
Preschool Storytime: Furry Fall Scurry (Ages 2-6 with Adult)
Ernie Miller Nature Center

Friday, Oct. 3
Harvest Hunt Geocaching (All Ages)
Shawnee Mission Park

Night at the Museum – Scout Edition (Ages 6-12), Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

Lexington Lake Park Full Moon Hike (Ages 8 & Older)

Friday, Oct. 3, through Sunday, Oct. 19
Theatre in the Park presents "Young Frankenstein" indoors at The Black Box Theatre, (Rated PG-17)
Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

Saturday, Oct. 4
Public Hayride* (All Ages)
Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park

Johnson County Sailing Society – Come Sail With Us! (Ages 18 & Older)
Shawnee Mission Park Marina Parking Lot

Giant Masks (Ages 8-15)
Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

Machine Sewing – Treat Bag (Ages 10-16)
Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

Wednesday, Oct. 8
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration (All Ages)
Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

Friday, Oct. 10
Gary L. Haller Memorial Golf Tournament (Ages 18 & Older)
Tomahawk Hills Golf Course

Chili Bingo (Ages 50 & Older)
Roeland Park Community Center

Saturday, Oct. 11
NEW! Fablewood Forest (Ages 8 & Younger)
Ernie Miller Park

Public Hayride* (All Ages)
Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park

Lanesfield Historic Site Visiting Hours (All Ages)

Tuesday, Oct. 14
NEW! Social Event: Sweater Weather Picnic in the Park (Ages 50 & Older)
Meadowbrook Park

Bingo – Pumpkin Patch (Ages 50 & Older)
New Century Fieldhouse

Horizons Band Concert Series (All Ages)
White Recital Hall, UMKC

Wednesday, Oct. 15
Day Travel: Louisburg Tour – Cider & Cats (Ages 50 & Older)
departs from Antioch Park

Saturday, Oct. 18
Cars in the Park (All Ages)
Theatre in the Park

Public Hayride* (All Ages)
Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park

Map & Compass: Orienteering Workshop (Ages 16 & Older)
Ernie Miller Nature Center

Tuesday, Oct. 21
Fall and Maple Leaf Windchimes (Ages 50 & Older)
New Century Fieldhouse

Wednesday, Oct. 22
Who are the Owls? (Ages 2-5)
Meadowbrook Park

Who are the Owls? (Ages 50 & Older)
Meadowbrook Park

Thursday, Oct. 23
Bingo: Nightmare on Nall (Ages 30 & Older)
Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center – Full, waitlist available

Friday, Oct. 24
JCPRD JamBOOree (Ages 14 & Under)
New Century Fieldhouse

Gymnastics: Halloween Handspring Clinic (Ages 6-14)
Mill Creek Activity Center

Saturday, Oct. 25
Haunted Tales Variety Show (Ages 8 & Older)
Ernie Miller Park

Public Hayride* (All Ages)
Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park

Mildale Farm Fall Fest (All Ages)

Lanesfield Historic Site Fall Open House (All Ages)

NEW! Mini Punkin Chunkin Lab (Ages 8-15)
Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

Monday, Oct. 27
Adaptive Recreation – Social: October Glow Dance (Ages 18 & Older)
Roeland Park Community Center

Tuesday, Oct. 28
Community Connection (Ages 50 & Older)
Roeland Park Community Center

Friday, Oct. 31
Creepy Crawly Halloween Party (Ages 2-5 with Adult)
Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse

NEW! Boo Bash (Ages 50 & Older)
Matt Ross Community Center

Games: Mah Jongg Halloween Party (Ages 50 & Older)
Roeland Park Community Center

*In addition to Public Hayrides, JCPRD offers Fall Hayrides for organized groups by appointment, also at the Oak Ridge Parklands, through Nov. 23. Hayrides must be booked at least two weeks in advance, and several starting times are offered on each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during that timeframe. For more information, call 913-831-3359 Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 5 pm, or click for our hayrides webpage.