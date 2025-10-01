Explore Your JCPRD: Check out our fall and Halloween programs!

By David Markham

More than 35 fall- and Halloween-themed programs are being offered by JCPRD this October, including many favorites and a few new additions.

Returning favorites include: The Gary L. Haller Memorial Golf Tournament, Whimsical Woods, Public Hayrides, Cars in the Park, JamBOOree, Mildale Farm Fall Fest, Lanesfield Historic Site Fall Open House, and more.

New programs for October include: Fablewood Forest, Sweater Weather Picnic in the Park, Mini Punkin Chunkin Lab, and Boo Bash.

Theater in the Park indoors will also present “Young Frankenstein” 11 times at The Black Box Theatre at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center between Oct. 3 and 19.

Many of the autumn programs are popular, and most require advance registration.

Preschool Storytime: Furry Fall Scurry (Ages 2-6 with Adult) Ernie Miller Nature Center

Friday, Oct. 3, through Sunday, Oct. 19

Theatre in the Park presents “Young Frankenstein” indoors at The Black Box Theatre, (Rated PG-17) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration (All Ages) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

Gary L. Haller Memorial Golf Tournament (Ages 18 & Older) Tomahawk Hills Golf Course

(Ages 18 & Older) Tomahawk Hills Golf Course Chili Bingo (Ages 50 & Older) Roeland Park Community Center

Day Travel: Louisburg Tour – Cider & Cats (Ages 50 & Older) departs from Antioch Park

Fall and Maple Leaf Windchimes (Ages 50 & Older) New Century Fieldhouse

Bingo: Nightmare on Nall (Ages 30 & Older) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center – Full, waitlist available

JCPRD JamBOOree (Ages 14 & Under) New Century Fieldhouse

(Ages 14 & Under) New Century Fieldhouse Gymnastics: Halloween Handspring Clinic (Ages 6-14) Mill Creek Activity Center

Adaptive Recreation – Social: October Glow Dance (Ages 18 & Older) Roeland Park Community Center

Community Connection (Ages 50 & Older) Roeland Park Community Center

*In addition to Public Hayrides, JCPRD offers Fall Hayrides for organized groups by appointment, also at the Oak Ridge Parklands, through Nov. 23. Hayrides must be booked at least two weeks in advance, and several starting times are offered on each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during that timeframe. For more information, call 913-831-3359 Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 5 pm, or click for our hayrides webpage.