A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District
Explore Your JCPRD: Check out our fall and Halloween programs!

Mildale Farm Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 25, is one of more than three dozen fall and Halloween-related events and programs being offered by JCPRD this October.

By David Markham

More than 35 fall- and Halloween-themed programs are being offered by JCPRD this October, including many favorites and a few new additions.

Returning favorites include: The Gary L. Haller Memorial Golf Tournament, Whimsical Woods, Public Hayrides, Cars in the Park, JamBOOree, Mildale Farm Fall Fest, Lanesfield Historic Site Fall Open House, and more.

New programs for October include: Fablewood Forest, Sweater Weather Picnic in the Park, Mini Punkin Chunkin Lab, and Boo Bash.

Theater in the Park indoors will also present “Young Frankenstein” 11 times at The Black Box Theatre at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center between Oct. 3 and 19.

Many of the autumn programs are popular, and most require advance registration.

Wednesday, Oct. 1

Friday, Oct. 3

Friday, Oct. 3, through Sunday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 4

Wednesday, Oct. 8 

Friday, Oct. 10

Saturday, Oct. 11

Tuesday, Oct. 14

Wednesday, Oct. 15

Saturday, Oct. 18 

Tuesday, Oct. 21

Wednesday, Oct. 22

Thursday, Oct. 23

Friday, Oct. 24

Saturday, Oct. 25 

Monday, Oct. 27

Tuesday, Oct. 28

 Friday, Oct. 31

*In addition to Public Hayrides, JCPRD offers Fall Hayrides for organized groups by appointment, also at the Oak Ridge Parklands, through Nov. 23. Hayrides must be booked at least two weeks in advance, and several starting times are offered on each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during that timeframe. For more information, call 913-831-3359 Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 5 pm, or click for our hayrides webpage.

