Fern Louise Bair

November 18, 1937 — September 27, 2025

Overland Park

Fern Louise (Connor) Bair was born November 18, 1937, in Webb City MO. She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Thomas Bair, her father and mother Otis and Beulah, and her 5 siblings Jerry, Cecil, Donald Lee, Coleen, and Rosemary. Fern is remembered by her 2 children, Alison Bair and Brian (Tina) Bair, 2 grandchildren, Elijah and Nadia and their mother Judy, and 3 great-grandchildren, Wesley Thomas, Lainey Jade, and Joleen Paige. In addition to her immediate family, Fern loved her many nieces and nephews and was adored by them as well.

Fern was born during the Great Depression in a mining town where she experienced poverty and hunger firsthand. After marrying Tom and having two children, Fern earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education. She worked in Kentucky as a reading teacher for 18 years for underprivileged children. She excelled at her work and was awarded multiple awards for her dedication and compassion for children who had been given a tough start in life. Most important to her, the children loved her. One little girl wrote to her in a Christmas card, “when you say nice things to me I almost cry, but I don’t…”. Fern’s greatest attributes were her selflessness, compassion and empathy for others. She never wanted to be the center of attention, and always wanted everyone to be comfortable, happy, and successful.

These last 7 years she lived at Alto Senior Living in Overland Park, less than 5 miles from Alison. Fern’s spirit touched many facility staff and residents. Fern was also blessed tenfold by the love and compassion of numerous nurses and aids.

Mom, devoutly religious, always said ‘you reap what you sow’. Well, mom, you sowed a lot of love, and the ones you left behind will never forget you or your love. We will do our best to live our lives by your most prevalent proverb “judge not and you will not be judged”. Rest in peace, your grace will remain in all who you loved.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.