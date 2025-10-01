Obituaries October 1, 2025 Johnson County Obituaries Gail Lee Sturdevant Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL May 4, 1936 — September 30, 2025 Overland Park A more complete obituary will be posted. Visitation Tuesday, October 7, 2025 12:00 – 1:00 pm (Central time) St Ann Catholic Church 7231 Mission Rd, Prairie Village, KS 66208 Funeral Service Tuesday, October 7, 2025 1:00 – 2:00 pm (Central time) St Ann Catholic Church 7231 Mission Rd, Prairie Village, KS 66208 Graveside Service Tuesday, October 7, 2025 Starts at 2:30 pm (Central time) Resurrection Catholic Cemetery 8300 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS 66215 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Previous articleA. Yvonne McCoyNext articleHeinz Karl Wehner