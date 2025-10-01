Gail Lee Sturdevant

May 4, 1936 — September 30, 2025

Overland Park

A more complete obituary will be posted.

Visitation

Tuesday, October 7, 2025

12:00 – 1:00 pm (Central time)

St Ann Catholic Church

7231 Mission Rd, Prairie Village, KS 66208

Funeral Service

Tuesday, October 7, 2025

1:00 – 2:00 pm (Central time)

St Ann Catholic Church

7231 Mission Rd, Prairie Village, KS 66208

Graveside Service

Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Starts at 2:30 pm (Central time)

Resurrection Catholic Cemetery

8300 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS 66215

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.