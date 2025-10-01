Garry Allen Hoch, age 71, of Kansas City, Kansas, passed away on Monday, September 29, 2025, at Ignite Medical Resort. In accordance with his wishes, cremation will take place and his remains will be scattered privately.

Garry was born on April 5, 1954, in McPherson, Kansas, the son of Lowell Edwin and Barbara Jean (Switzer) Hoch. He grew up in Gardner and graduated from Gardner High School in 1972. He went on to attend McPherson College and later graduated from Cloud County Community College with a degree in Business. During his time at Cloud County, he was also a member of the tennis team.

Garry had a passion for photography, running his own Photography Studio for many years, as a retiree he enjoyed books and movies. He was also an enthusiastic supporter of the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals. While at Ignite he was in charge of some of the entertainment, his favorite of which was running the weekly Bingo games.

He is survived by his daughter, Jodi Kelley; son and daughter-in-law, Ben and Candace Hoch, and their children Alicia and Perrin; son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Jean Kelley, and their children Cameron and Kian; stepdaughter Tabitha Dirck and her husband Matt Dirck, along with her daughter Iris; sister, Patricia Sullivan; brother, Tony Hoch; ex-wife Nancy Kelley; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sue; and sisters Robin and Cheryl.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 1402, New York, NY 10018.

We take comfort in knowing that Garry is at peace. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Ignite, KU Medical Center and Appl Orchard Hospice.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.