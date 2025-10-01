Obituaries October 1, 2025 Johnson County Obituaries Heinz Karl Wehner Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL October 26, 1930 — September 28, 2025 Lenexa Heinz Karl Wehner passed away on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at Advent Health in Lenexa, Kansas. He was born on October 26, 1930, in Lima, Peru and was 94 years of age. Memorial Service Saturday, October 4, 2025 11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Previous articleGail Lee SturdevantNext articleSusan Mildred Bennett