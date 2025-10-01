fbpx
Obituaries
Obituaries
Johnson County Obituaries

Heinz Karl Wehner

Share this story:

October 26, 1930 — September 28, 2025
Lenexa

Heinz Karl Wehner passed away on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at Advent Health in Lenexa, Kansas. He was born on October 26, 1930, in Lima, Peru and was 94 years of age.

Memorial Service

Saturday, October 4, 2025

11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.

Previous article
Gail Lee Sturdevant
Next article
Susan Mildred Bennett

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.