May 9, 1946-September 21, 2025

Jane Masheter, age 79, passed peacefully on Sunday, September 21, in Prairie Village, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Kansas City to the late Clyde and Doris Masheter. Jane grew up in Fairway, Kansas, graduating from Shawnee Mission East in 1964, then attended the University of Kansas. She lived in Lawrence most of her life, and was employed in the French and Italian department at KU. Jane loved to garden, read, cook, paint, and design. She loved to travel, living also in San Francisco, London, and Greece.

She is survived by her sister, Ann Tuneberg, brother, John Masheter, nephews, Ross and Carl Tuneberg, and many cousins. Along with her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her brother, Bill.

A celebration of life was held with family members.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kansas City PBS in Jane’s name, or a charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank KU Medical Center, The Village at Mission, and Monarch Hospice for the excellent care given to Jane.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.