Janet Ann McDiffett

November 22, 1931 – September 15, 2025

Janet was born on November 22, 1931, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to John A. and Hazel I. Babb. She passed on to her eternal life September 15, 2025.

During Jan’s childhood they moved from Cincinnati to many different places due to her father’s work in the newspaper business: Toledo, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, South Dakota, Sioux City, Iowa and finally Battle Creek, Iowa.

Jan worked for various businesses in Battle Creek growing up. She counted “penny” candy at the dime store, worked in the bakery and was first introduced to the soda fountain at the drugstore. She really enjoyed mixing up the sodas for the customers. This was back in the day where the “cola” drink was mixed as the customers ordered them. She said this is where she developed her love of coca-cola! When the customers came in for a soda, they always asked for her to mix it up (possibly because she gave them “a little extra” coke syrup)! Jan loved working and helping out at every one of those stores.

“LARGE COKE – NO ICE”

She attended high school at Battle Creek where she learned to play the saxophone in the school band and lettered with the cheerleading squad. After graduating from high school, she attended Radiology school in Sioux City, Iowa with her friend Doris.

Sioux City is where she met her future husband, Ellis McDiffett. They were married on January 8, 1955, in Jan’s hometown of Battle Creek at the Presbyterian Church. Within 2 years they were expecting a child, which was due on May 15th. On April 5, 1957, Jan was headed to a doctor appointment when she went into labor, thinking they were having one child. Unbeknownst to them, they were having twins! Cynthia and Jeffrey were born and were the talk of the town. Ellis called Jan’s sister Jean and told her Jan was in labor. Jean told him “don’t call me in the middle of the night unless it’s twins!” Needless to say, she received a phone call in the middle of the night. The switchboard was closed but the operator asked Jan – “are you the one who just had twins?” When she said “yes she was” the operator said “in this case” she could make an exception for her.

They remained in Sioux City for a few years until they moved to the Kansas City area in December of 1960, specifically Shawnee, Kansas. Within 2 months they found their permanent home in Overland Park. Jan stayed home with the twins until they reached grade school. Once school began, Jan went back to work, starting as a radiology tech in a small hospital then known as Shawnee Mission Hospital. Jan worked at Shawnee Mission for many years, being honored as “Employee of the Year” once. When she decided it was time to retire it did not last long. After several weeks she realized the “retired” life was not for her, so she went back to Advent Health (Shawnee Mission) as a volunteer. She was also selected once as “Volunteer of the Year”. She loved volunteering so much that she continued to volunteer until December 2022, amassing over 15,000 hours. She was extremely proud of the time she spent at Shawnee Mission. She worked her entire career at this hospital, which has changed names numerous times. It is now called Advent Health-Shawnee Mission.

Survivors include her daughter; Cindy McDiffett; son Jeff McDiffett; granddaughter Jami McDiffett; sister Jean Goodenow; niece Gail Goodenow; nephews Gregg Goodenow, Grant Goodenow, Gavin Goodenow and Guy Goodenow; as well as many other nieces, nephews and very good friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis McDiffett and nephew, Gary Goodenow.

Visitation will be on Friday, October 10, 2025, at 10:00 am. Service at 11:00 am at Charter Funerals, 10250 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Merriam, Kansas.

Inurnment to take place after the service at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, 9501 159th St, Overland Park, KS 66221

There will be a gathering after inurnment. More information on this will be available at Charter Funerals on October 10, 2025.

Should you so desire:

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jan’s name can be made to Great Plains SPCA, 5428 Antioch Dr, Merriam, KS 66202

