Karl Kyle passed away peacefully on September 11, 2025 at the age of 60. Karl was born on March 19, 1965 in Kansas City, Kansas, to Don and Mary Lee (Chapple) Kyle. He was known for his warm spirit, his infectious laugh, and a smile that lit up every room.

Karl loved Garth Brooks, Hulk Hogan, cheeseburgers and the Jayhawks. He sang along with Garth and often flexed his muscles WWE-style with a smile. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Randy and Dallas and is survived by his 3 siblings, Mark (Domi) Kyle, Karen (Steve) McGuire and Debbie (Keith) Jones. Karl loved his 6 nieces, 4 nephews and his great nieces and great nephews.

Karl lived at Lakemary Group Home #671. He was a friend to everyone there, and their support of Karl was a true blessing for both Karl and for Karl’s family.

A “Celebration of Karl” reception will be held on October 9 from 4-6 PM at Asbury United Methodist Church at 5400 W 75th St. Join us and share your favorite Karl stories.

Memorial contributions can be made to Special Olympics of Kansas (https:// www.soks.org (http://www.soks.org/)) or to the Lakemary Center (https://lakemary.org/give/).