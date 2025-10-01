January 9th, 1944 – September 17th, 2025

Keith Ray Marr of Lenexa, Kansas passed away at Overland Park Regional Medical Center on September 17, 2025, due to complications post cardiac surgery at the age of 81.

Keith was born on January 9th, 1944, in Kansas City, Missouri. He was the only child of his parents Oscar and Berniece Marr. Keith attended Paseo High School where he was very active to date with alumni. Keith was hands down born an outdoors man. As a young boy, he enjoyed many outdoor hobbies such as scouts, fishing and playing sports such as football and basketball. He developed a deep passion and strong love for the game of golf and greatly enjoyed participating in all of the tournaments and playing on the course with his buddies. He also found great pleasure in hunting and fishing and went on many adventurous trips enjoying these activities with close family throughout his adult years. He met his wife (Dorothy Marr- aka Dottie) in Kansas City on a blind date and they married shortly thereafter on September 14,1968. They were married for 55 years, and he was devastated to lose Dottie about two years ago on July 31, 2023.

After several years of fun in the sun in Tampa, Florida the couple settled down and laid family roots in Lenexa, Kansas. Keith spent the majority of his working years in the life insurance business to provide for his family. The couple was fortunate enough to travel and explore much of the world together in their younger years. Keith was active with his own children in various extracurricular activities from dance to softball. He spent much of his golden years either playing golf, supporting and spending time with his grandkids or trying to win big at the Craps table. Keith was incredibly patient with others and had a very tender heart. He was quite funny, super quick-witted and well loved by so many throughout his high school, golf, work and community circles whom he engaged with over the years.

Modern medicine most certainly provided life extension for Keith as he received multiple heart stents, a pacemaker and a triple bypass surgery. This kindhearted man just had a heart that couldn’t fight any longer on this earth. The family finds a great deal of comfort knowing that he is resting in heaven with his bride and no longer having to struggle for air. He has reunited with his wife, parents, friends and other loved ones who preceded his death.

He is survived by his children including Jeff Marr (Lis), Tiffany Eckland (Chris), Nicole Marr and five grandchildren (Garod, Megan, Tori, Drew and Caleb) and cousins (Larry, Janet and Ann).

Service and all related events will be held on Friday, 10/17/25 at Church of the Resurrection located at 13720 Roe Avenue, Leawood, KS 66224 at the Wesley Chapel (Building C).

Visitation at 1 pm; Memorial at 2 pm; Reception at 3 pm. Memories may be left at the online obituary www.CremationCenterKC.com.

The Marr Family would like to send gratitude to Ashley, Sheila and all of the wonderful ladies that fancied Keith at Crestone Senior Living. He was quite social with all at Crestone and well-loved where he was famously referred to as the “Mayor.”

