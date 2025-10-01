April 5, 1948 — September 22, 2025

Olathe

Lois Kitchen Buhlig, born on April 5, 1948, in Kansas City, Kansas, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2025, in Overland Park, Kansas. She was a cherished wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, known for her kindness and unwavering support of all children throughout her life.

Lois dedicated her career to being a paraprofessional, where she found immense joy in advocating for children and fostering their growth and development. Her love for education was enhanced by her own academic journey, during which she attended Washington High School and KCKC Junior College.

An avid lover of word search puzzles, Lois possessed a vibrant personality that drew people to her. She was not only kind and caring but also had a passion for gardening, bird watching, and celebrating Christmas. These interests brought her immense joy and enriched her life with beautiful moments.

Lois leaves behind her beloved husband, Hugh Buhlig, along with her children: Doug Pursley, Danny Breedlove, Sean Buhlig, and Dawn Willis. She is survived by her sister Larraine Boone as well as her cherished grandchildren: Danny, Sammy, and Maggie Pursley; Bella and Max Breedlove; Kelly and Aaron Buhlig; Zach and Zanae Locke; and Nina Willis. She was preceded in death by her brother Gary Kitchen and sister Linda Antwiler.

Her legacy of love, advocacy, and unwavering support for children will continue to inspire all who knew her. Lois Kitchen Buhlig will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.

Services are pending.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.