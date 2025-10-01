November 3, 1930 — September 29, 2025

Mamie Marie Shipley, 94, of Mission Kansas died September 29, 2025.

Mamie was married to Ted Shipley and together they celebrated over 55 years of marriage until his death. Mamie was also preceded in death by her parents Niklaus and Rosalie Yunker, siblings Ernest Yunker, Hans Yunker, Margaret Yunker, Sylvia Bowman, and Anna Yunker. Mamie is survived by her seven children David Shipley, Victor Shipley (Caryn Shipley), Miriam Chiaverini (Michael Chiaverini), Janet Shipley, Phillip Shipley (Ruth Shipley), Laura Kukuk, and Carol March (Bob Hughes), and many grandchildren and great grand children.

Mamie attended Savannah High School in Savannah, MO. After high school she attended Platt School of Business and Secretarial training in St. Joseph, Mo. She met Ted in St. Joseph, Mo and they married in Lawrence, Kansas on August 1, 1953. Mamie began her 40+ year secretarial career while in Lawrence where she worked for the Kansas University Press. After leaving Lawrence, Mamie worked as a secretary for various architectural firms in the Kansas City area and finally at Ellerbe Becket Architecture Firm until her retirement. Her administrative proficiency, professionalism and stellar work ethic earned her the respect and admiration of the architects and engineers whose projects she supported. Always looking to keep busy, Mamie then spent many years working at the front desk greeting visitors at the Sylvester Powell Recreation Center in Mission, Kansas.

In addition to spending time with her family and working full-time, Mamie had two other great passions in her life, watching KU men’s basketball and baking. While living in Lawrence, Mamie became a lifelong Jayhawk basketball fan and amassed a sizable collection of KU basketball memorabilia. It was well known within the family that we were discouraged from calling to chat while the KU men’s basketball games were on TV. So well versed in men’s college basketball, she was a regular winner of the NCAA men’s basketball bracket pools she entered. Mamie also loved to cook for her large family and friends making Sunday dinners a great chance to get together every week. Baking Christmas cookies was an annual routine on Mamie’s baking calendar producing cookie trays with as many as fifteen varieties of delicious cookies and candies to give to friends and co-workers during the holiday season. She ultimately published a cookbook that includes many of her favorite recipes that she collected over the years.

She spent her last years residing at Overland Park Place, a senior apartment home in Overland Park where she made many new friends with staff and other residents and received excellent care.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 6, 2025 at 10:00am at Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr, Shawnee, KS 66203, followed by the service at 11:00am. Interment at Antioch Pioneer Cemetery directly following the service.

