Margie Miller

February 28, 1938 — September 26, 2025

Shawnee

Marjorie “Margie” Ann (Van Niewenhuyse) Miller, 87, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2025, surrounded by her beloved family and loved ones.

Born on February 28, 1938, in Shawnee, Margie was the daughter of Albert and Catherine (Barry) Van Niewenhuyse. She attended Saint Joseph Grade School and High School, graduating in 1956.

After completing her education, Margie embarked on a remarkable career at Western Electric Company, which later became AT&T Technologies and eventually Lucent Technologies. Her dedication and loyalty were unwavering, and she cherished the lifelong friendships she made there, especially while volunteering with the Telephone Company Pioneers.

On March 2, 1957, Margie married the love of her life, Bernard “Bubba” Miller — affectionately known to her as “Buddy.” Together, they shared a beautiful marriage filled with love and laughter. Margie was the proud mother of two daughters, Theresa (Terri) and Susan (Susie), and a loving grandmother to Caitlin and Brenna. She was also blessed with six great-grandsons — John, Whitley, Owen, Lucas, Perry, and Bodie — who were the absolute joys of her life.

Avid Kansas City Chiefs fans, Margie and Bubba held season tickets for more than 40 years and even traveled to New Orleans in 1970 to witness their beloved Chiefs win Super Bowl IV. When she wasn’t cheering on her team, she spent her summers at her “happy place” — the Lake of the Ozarks — boating, relaxing with family and friends, and stargazing with Buddy.

Margie also loved traveling with friends, with San Francisco holding a special place in her heart. Whether attending shows, exploring new places, shopping, or enjoying meals at familiar restaurants — especially Old Shawnee Pizza — she embraced every experience with joy and enthusiasm.

A lifelong member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Shawnee, Margie’s faith, family, and friendships were integral parts of her life. She will be remembered for her warmth, humor, loyalty, and the unconditional love she shared with all who knew her.

Margie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bubba Miller, her cherished daughter, Terri Miller, and her loving parents, Albert and Catherine Van Niewenhuyse.

She leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter, survived by her devoted daughter, Susie Meyers and her husband Jeff; granddaughters Caitlin Kaczmarczyk and her husband Tim, and Brenna Fiser. She is also survived by her brother, William Van Niewenhuyse, his wife Mary, and numerous other extended family members.

A visitation will be held at the Amos Family Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 from 5:00 to 7:00pm, with a rosary prayed at 5:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, October 1st, 2025 at 10:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Shawnee, KS.

Memorials in Margie’s honor can be made to the American Heart Association or to Great Plains SPCA Animal Shelter.

