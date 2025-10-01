fbpx
Emergency Response
Overland Park Police investigate incident that left 2 memory care residents injured

In a statement Tuesday, investigators said one resident was believed to be responsible for causing injuries to two others.

The exterior of Garden Terrace at Overland Park, near 75th and Switzer, a residential memory care facility. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

The Overland Park Police Department is investigating after a resident of a memory care facility allegedly attacked two other residents on Tuesday morning.

The Overland Park Police Department’s online calls for service log shows officers responded to the 7500 block of Switzer Road for a reported battery at 8:19 a.m.

Garden Terrace at Overland Park is located at 7541 Switzer Road. The facility’s website says that they provide care for those with Alzheimer’s and dementia-related disorders.

In a news release on Tuesday evening, police spokesperson Officer John Lacy said officers responded with Overland Park firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics. Two residents were found to have injuries requiring treatment.

“One of the residents, a 66-year-old male, received life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital,” Lacy said in the release. “A second resident, a 71-year-old male, has non-life-threatening injuries.”

Lacy said detectives investigated and determined that another resident is believed to be behind the attacks.

“The suspect, an 84-year-old male, is being evaluated at a local hospital and is pending disposition,” Lacy said. “He is cooperating with investigators.”

Three Johnson County Med-Act ambulances responded to the facility.

The injured men were transported to an area trauma center for treatment. The suspect was transported to a different hospital for a behavioral evaluation.

Lacy said the families of everyone involved have been notified and have requested privacy.

No other details were immediately available.

About the author

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

