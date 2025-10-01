Ronald “Ron” L. Elliott

April 10th, 1943 – September 27th, 2025

Ronald L. Elliott, 82, of Roeland Park, KS, completed his life’s grand adventure on September 27, 2025. Born in Joplin, MO, Ron was a man who lived with purpose, humor, and an uncanny ability to find four-leaf clovers—a talent that no doubt spoke to his perpetual good luck and sunny disposition.

Ron proudly served his country in the Army National Guard for two years, followed by four years in the reserve, where he honed his skills in order and discipline—traits he found surprisingly useful during his later career in retail management.

A man of many interests, Ron could often be found tending to his garden, cheering on his beloved Kansas City Royals and Chiefs, or casting a line while fishing—perhaps shopping to catch the one that got away. Above all, his greatest pride and joy were his grandchildren, whom he loved more than a winning game or a perfect bloom.

He leaves behind his cherished wife of 45 years, Joan Elliott, who was his steadfast partner in all things. His legacy continues through his children: Carol Yulich, Donald Elliott, Sheri Thompson (with husband Brett), Karen Ecton (with husband Timothy), Melissa Faught (with husband John), and Elizabeth Bellew (with husband Pat). His family tree flourishes with ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren who will carry forward his love for chocolate, ice cream, and penny collecting.

Ron was preceded in death by his father, Donald L. Elliott, and his mother, Alfie M.Elliott. He is survived by countless friends and loved ones who appreciated his readiness to help whenever and whoever needed it. Truly, he was a friend to all he met and beloved by many.

In lieu of a somber farewell, a celebration of Ron’s life will be held at a later date, where stories will be shared, laughs will be plentiful, and perhaps a few four-leaf clovers will be found in his honor. Ron would have wanted nothing less than smiles all around and maybe a scoop or two of ice cream.

Ron Elliott—a loving husband, devoted father, loyal friend, and a connoisseur of life’s simple pleasures—will be dearly missed but fondly remembered.

