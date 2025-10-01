April 15, 1946 — September 25, 2025

Olathe

Susan Mildred Bennett, 79, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on April 15, 1946, in Lowville, New York, to John Parsell and Louise Harper. On February 14, 1976, Susan married the love of her life, Paul Bennett, in Fullerton, California. Together, they built a life centered on family, friendship, and community. Paul and Susan later founded Harvest Moon Natural Foods in Olathe, which has served the community for over 30 years. Through Harvest Moon, Susan shared her passion for health, wellness, and helping others, creating not just a business but a lasting legacy.

Susan was known for her radiant smile, her generous spirit, and the love she poured into everyone around her. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, Gigi, and friend, and her greatest joy was her family.

She is survived by her son Jeff Bennett and his wife Andrea, and their children Paxton and Dayton; her daughter Jennifer Grindel and her husband Jason, and their children Nicole, Jacob, and Allie; and her great-grandchildren Mason and Alice. She is also survived by several siblings, nieces, nephews, extended family members, and many dear friends who loved her deeply. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul Bennett; her parents, John Parsell and Louise Harper; her stepmother, Joyce Parsell; her brother, Tommy; and other dear family members who welcomed her home.

Susan faced her illness with incredible strength, courage, and grace, never once losing her smile. She reminded all who knew her of the importance of family, making memories, and living each day to the fullest.

The graveside service will be held at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens, on Friday, October 3, 2025, at 3:00 pm. A reception/celebration of Susan’s life will also take place in the funeral home following the graveside service from 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm, and the family looks forward to gathering with loved ones to honor her memory.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Susan’s honor to the Head for the Cure Foundation (www.headforthecure.org) or to Braden’s Hope for Childhood Cancer (www.bradenshope.org).

Her love, light, and legacy will live on in her family, her community, and the many lives she touched.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.