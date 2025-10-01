fbpx
Sylvia Gauthier

Sylvia Gauthier, age 88 passed away September 29, 2025, at Hospice House in Olathe, Kansas.

She was born in Kansas City, Missouri, to Ruth and Willard Bishop on May 16, 1937.

Sylvia was an outstanding Bridge player. and enjoyed the company of many friends at the Overland Park Bridge Studio.

Sylvia was an avid reader and always had a book on hand.

Sylvia is survived by her brother Williard Lee Bishop of Louisburg, Kansas; her four children, Steven Ralston of Louisburg, Kansas, Connie Ralson of Adrian, Missouri, Rikki Corr of Tucson, Arizona, and Rhonda Ralston of St. Joseph, Missouri; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren, and one great, great, grandchild.

Per Sylvia’s wishes, a formal service will not be held. Her pets were a constant source of pleasure and company, please consider donating to your local humane society.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.

